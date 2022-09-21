Woman who died in Auckland apartment can now be named, alleged killer pleads not guilty

A woman was found dead in an apartment in Manukau on September 3.

A 36-year-old woman charged with murder after another woman was found dead at an Auckland apartment block has pleaded not guilty.

Samantha Bridgette Antoinetta Whitehouse can now also be named as the woman who died.

The accused, who has interim name suppression, appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where her lawyer entered a not guilty plea.

Justice Neil Campbell set a name suppression hearing for November 3 and a trial date for October 2023.

The woman was remanded in custody

Detective inspector Shaun Vickers previously said police were called to an incident on Lakewood Court in Manukau about 4.30am on September 3.

A spokesperson for the building’s developer, the Du Val Group, said they did not know what happened but were “saddened to hear of the passing of a young woman”.

One resident said the rooms were “quite soundproof”.

“I didn't hear anything last night, slept through the whole thing. Didn't even wake to the sirens and all that.”