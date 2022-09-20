Conviction and discharge after 10 nights in jail for Covid-19 border breach

Police at the Auckland southern border turned back travellers without permission to leave the region. (File photo)

An Auckland man spent 10 nights in custody and months on restrictive bail for leaving Auckland when the area was locked down due to Covid-19.

Ali Rafiee, 42, pleaded guilty in the Wellington District Court on Tuesday to failing to comply with a Covid-19 order in September last year when the Delta variant was spreading and movement out of Auckland was restricted.

Police said he was found in an apartment in the Wellington central business district “with multiple associates”.

He didn’t give police any explanation.

Judge Andrew Nicholls convicted Rafiee and did not impose any other punishment.

He said what Rafiee had done was serious, but it was a year ago and he spent 10 nights in custody as a result, as well as months on bail that restricted his freedom.

Earlier in the court process police withdrew charges alleging Rafiee had used a forged document and failed to assist in a search.