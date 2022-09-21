More than five years' jail for man who fatally stomped on flatmate's head

Nathan Ihaka Te Hana earlier pleaded guilty to manslaughter after being involved in an altercation with his flatmate, Michael Joseph Graham, that resulted in Graham’s death.

A man who killed his flatmate by repeatedly stamping on his head after an argument was offered forgiveness by his victim’s son.

Nathan Ihaka Te Hana, 46, was sentenced to five years and 10 months of imprisonment on a charge of manslaughter in the High Court in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Michael Joseph Graham, 57, died at a Kāinga Ora property in England St, Linwood, Christchurch, on January 3 last year.

An autopsy showed he had suffered major head injuries, including a bleed to the brain and haemorrhaging in the area around the brain.

READ MORE:

* Man denies murdering flatmate at Christchurch state house

* Assaulted man lay in room for a day and a half before he died

* Murder-accused in court the same day his alleged victim was due to appear



Te Hana, who lived at the same property, was charged with Graham’s murder soon after, a charge he denied.

When the charge was downgraded to manslaughter, he pleaded guilty in June this year.

On Wednesday, Graham’s son Michael Gilmore said he wanted to ask Te Hana whether his father’s death was an accident but he believed it was.

He wanted to ask him whether he was sorry for what happened. “If he is, I want to offer him forgiveness.”

Gilmore said he did not want Te Hana to be jailed as he believed that would not be helpful to his rehabilitation. “I don’t want another person and family suffering.”

According to the summary of facts, Graham was drinking heavily with two associates on January 1, 2021, while Te Hana was in his room. Te Hana did not drink.

CHRIS SKELTON Police investigate the death of Michael Joseph Graham at a property on England St in Linwood, Christchurch. (Video first published in January 2021)

Graham began arguing with a woman visiting the flat. Te Hana heard the altercation and challenged Graham. He punched him, knocking him to the ground, before stamping on Graham’s head twice while wearing socks.

As Te Hana walked away, Graham yelled abusive and offensive language towards him. Te Hana returned and stamped on Graham’s head again.

Te Hana then left the flat and Graham retreated to his room.

About 8.30am the following day, Graham came downstairs and told two of his flatmates he did not feel well and thought someone had “kicked him over the night before”.

He said he felt crook and sore, and was going back to his room to “sleep it off”.

Te Hana and an associate arrived home about 11am. Te Hana asked others at the house how Graham was doing. He said he had “lost it”, and had punched and stamped on Graham’s head. Te Hana showed his swollen hand.

He said he was concerned he may have killed Graham.

He told another associate: “I stomped him. I went stomp, stomp, stomp”.

A flatmate checked on Graham about 2.45pm on January 3, after hearing groaning noises coming from his room.

He saw dried blood on the carpet outside his room and found Graham slumped down between his bed and a wall, unresponsive. An ambulance was called and Graham died shortly after.

Justice Jonathan Eaton said a sentence of imprisonment was inevitable.

He said Te Hana’s actions were serious, the blows were focused on Graham’s head, and after an intoxicated Graham had been knocked to the ground by a punch, he was in a vulnerable position.

He did, however, give Te Hana credit for his guilty plea, the fact that part of the attack was provoked when Graham hurled racial slurs at him, and his childhood which was marked by violence, instability and deprivation.

Justice Eaton imposed a minimum non-parole period of two years and 11 months.

Te Hana has been in custody since his arrest in January last year.