Man in high-vis top performs indecent act on Nelson walkway

Police are seeking help to identify a man who allegedly performed an indecent act on the Railway Reserve in Stoke. (File photo)

A man wearing a yellow high-vis top allegedly performed an indecent act on a Nelson walkway on Monday afternoon.

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the man involved in the incident, which occurred on the Railway Reserve, Stoke, near the walkway to Cobham Crescent at 3.45pm.

Cobham Crescent is just a few hundred metres away from three local schools: Nayland Primary School, Broadgreen Intermediate and Nayland College.

In a statement, police said no threats were made to the public, but “this is a concerning incident, and we would like to speak to the man”.

The man is described as being about 30-years-old, Caucasian, skinny build and with dark hair.

He was wearing a long-sleeve yellow high-vis top, black trousers and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220920/6821, or make a report online.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.