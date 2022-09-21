Trial of murder defendant, 14, turned into a 'trainwreck', appeal told

Haami Hanara was still 14 when he stood trial for murder in late 2018. (File photo)

The new lawyer of convicted teenage murderer Haami Hanara has told the Court of Appeal that the boy’s trial was a “trainwreck”.

Hanara was 14 when tried and 15 when he was sentenced to life Imprisonment, and ordered to serve at least 10 years before being considered parole. He was found guilty of murdering Kelly Donner, 40, in Hastings, Hawke's Bay in March, 2018.

The Court of Appeal is hearing an appeal against the conviction.

The former lawyer for Hanara has told the court how the boy veered from the evidence he was expected to give in his own defence at his 2018 trial.

READ MORE:

* Case of impaired teen convicted of murder could shift rules for fitness to stand trial

* Teen killer Haami Hanara a test case for young defendants' fitness to stand trial

* Teen found guilty of murder was unfit for trial, appeal court hears

* How teenage killer Haami Hanara escaped custody

* 15-year-old murderer Haami Hanara sentenced to life in jail for killing Kelly Donner

* Jury finds 14-year-old boy guilty of murder of Kelly Donner in Hawke's Bay



Lawyer Eric Forster told three judges at the court on Wednesday that when he couldn’t get Hanara back on track he wrote a note to his colleague, saying “I just can’t get any sense out of him.”

The now 18-year-old's new lawyers say he was unfit to stand trial and his conviction should be overturned. Medical reports written before his trial, concluded his problems included fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, a severe language disorder and cognitive impairment.

The appeal hearing raised issues about the test for determining unfitness to stand trial where a defendant was a young person. Medical experts gave evidence at an earlier hearing.

Forster said he thought Hanara was doing quite well once he was given medication before the trial, until he was giving evidence in his own defence.

”This was the first time he had just lost it,” Forster said.

After Forster had told the jury that Hanara’s defence was that Donner was stabbed by accident or in self-defence, Hanara gave evidence denying he had done it.

STUFF Daymian Donner, relative of murder victim Kelly Donner, speaks outside the High Court in Napier in November 2018.

Forster said he thought Hanara’s age, cognitive deficits and social circumstances would be difficulties for him giving evidence but did not think it necessary to call evidence for the jury to understand his cognitive problems.

Hanara’s new lawyer, Ron Mansfield, KC, said the trial was a “trainwreck”.

The change of position in Hanara’s evidence was best explained by what was known about his cognitive problems. It was his inability to give evidence that made him unfit for trial, and the trial unfair, Mansfield said.

Giving evidence would be stressful and make his problems worse, he said.

SUPPLIED Kelly Donner was murdered, a jury decided. (File photo)

Forster should have obtained an expert assessment that could have been presented at trial, if necessary, Mansfield said.

A different trial strategy, a defence of lack of murderous intent, would have avoided the need for Hanara to give evidence but would have required expert evidence to explain why he would not have understood the risk of his actions.

The medical reports written before the trial did not cover whether Hanara would have been able to give evidence, if necessary.

The appeal hearing was due to continue on Thursday.