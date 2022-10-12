Two men escape conviction for homophobic, anti-semitic attack on Greymouth's pink church

From left, Dillan Jay Pattinson, Zachariah David Burges-Short and Dane Alexander Lokes arriving at the Greymouth District Court on charges of intentionally damaging Greymouth's pink church.

Two men have escaped convictions for creeping under the cover of darkness and spraying anti-Semitic and homophobic slogans on an old church while the owner slept inside.

Four men were involved in the crime, however, the main offender may never be charged with a judge saying it was troubling police had not pursued it further.

Dillan Jay Pattinson, 20, and Zacharaiah David Burges-Short, 21, were discharged without conviction by Judge Quintin Hix for one charge each of intentional damage in the Greymouth District Court on Wednesday.

Judge Hix warned the men against becoming radicalised on the internet which he called a “dangerous place”.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Gloria, a pink church in Greymouth, hosts poetry readings, dance parties and creative art.

The old church, painted bright pink and named Gloria in Blaketown, Greymouth, is owned by poet and artist Sam Duckor-Jones, who has said it is a public artwork and a “a temple of non-denominational queer celebration”.

It was daubed with anti-Semitic and homophobic messages on June 2, including a bible quote that threatens death.

A rainbow flag staked on the front lawn was also set alight.

The police summary of facts said the four men planned for weeks to vandalise the building.

Another man, Dane Alexander Lokes, pleaded guilty to a charge of intentional damage and was remanded for sentencing in December. His lawyer said he did not attend the restorative justice conference or engage with his lawyer because he was suffering from anxiety and caring for his father.

It was commonly known that Duckor-Jones was part of the LGBTQ community and raised in a Jewish household, the summary said.

Burges-Short, 21, and Lokes were living a short distance from the old church and all four men gathered at Burges-Short’s address about 11pm.

“They all changed into black clothing, including black hoodies and wore cloth masks on their faces and collected a red can of paint and a black sharpie permanent marker. In preparation to leave the address Lokes took a rainbow pride flag and set it on fire, partially burning it and attached it to a small length of wood,” it says.

Supplied The pink church in Greymouth was hit by graffiti.

They drove to the old church and parked out of sight with Lokes staying in the car as a getaway driver.

Pattinson wrote “dancing Israelis” and a symbol of the Star of David underneath in marker on the wall.

Burges-Short, who had his eyes closed and appeared to be praying throughout his court appearance, wrote “House of God not of Gay” on the side of the building.

The fourth man, who has not been charged, wrote anti-semitic phrases, a cross, several biblical references – including one carrying a death threat.

They took the pride flag and placed it on the path leading to the church’s entrance before leaving and driving to the back of the Greymouth Aerodrome where they changed their clothes.

Police believed it was “a hate crime”, the summary said.

It asked the court to take that into account when sentencing and for Burges-Short to be disqualified from driving because his car was used in the offending.

At a previous court appearance Judge Tony Couch said he was concerned Pattinson had not changed his anti-social attitudes.

Supplied A rainbow flag staked at the front of the church was set alight.

Pattinson’s defence lawyer, Doug Taffs, said at the previous appearance Pattinson accepted the charge and had written a letter to the court.

However, Judge Couch questioned if Pattinson had read the letter before signing it and asked him if he knew what the word “egregious” meant.

Pattinson said he did not and Judge Couch told Taffs he thought the days of lawyers writing letters on behalf of clients using sophisticated language were gone.

Taffs said police had initially said they would consider diversion but that had been rescinded “at a national level due to the public interest involved”, he said.

Diversion is a scheme operated by the police that allows first-time offenders to take responsibility for their offending outside the court system and avoid getting a criminal record.

Judge Hix said Pattinson and Burges-Short took part in a restorative justice conference with Duckor-Jones, who told the report writer he was impressed the men were listening to his side. He did not want them to be punished.

Judge Hix said it was troubling the primary offender based in Wellington had not been charged when he was older and more culpable than the others.

Police prosecutor Graeme Eden said the file had been sent to Wellington for the man to be located and charged.

“Wellington don’t think it’s worthy,” he said.

RNZ While broader hate speech legislation is expected to be announced, drawing up specific offences for more serious hate crime isn't on the agenda. (video first published in December 2020)

However, a police spokesperson told Stuff police were continuing to make inquiries to locate the fourth offender.

Judge Hix said it was a moderately serious hate crime that was premeditated and the men could also have been charged with unlawful entry on to a property or burglary.

However, he took the age of the offenders into account and the fact they made full confessions to police.

He said young people’s brains were not fully developed until the age of 24 or 25 when they could control their impulses.

He said Burges-Short handed himself into police and had written a letter of apology to the court.

He had told the court he had a personal relationship with a person in America and wished to travel to continue the relationship.

Judge Hix said he also took into account the consequences of a conviction on the employment prospects of the two young men, who work in a fast food restaurant.

He urged them to make good decisions in future and always listen to the other side of arguments.

The police did not oppose the discharge without conviction applications.

He noted that Burges-Short had already given $500 to a charity of Duckor-Jones’ choice and ordered Pattinson to pay $500 emotional harm reparation.

The cost of repairing the damage was only $20 worth of paint and Duckor-Jones’ time.

The church was formerly St Andrew’s Church, built in 1938 and deconsecrated in 2018.

It hosts poetry readings, dance parties and creative art.