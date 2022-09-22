Founders of far right media platform Counterspin opt for trial by jury

Sina Brown-Davis, of Anti-Fascists Aotearoa, says a group were outside the Christchurch courthouse on Wednesday to show solidarity with the Muslim community.

The co-founders of a far right disinformation group charged with distributing objectionable material have elected to have a trial by jury.

Kelvyn Alp, 51, and Hannah Spierer, 37, were expected to make their second appearance in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday to enter a plea on charges of distributing an objectionable publication.

Instead, the couple addressed waiting supporters on the court steps, with Alp saying they had “filed papers which would allow them to have a trial by jury”. The courts confirmed an election of jury trial.

After their first appearance, Spierer told media the charges related to the pair posting a link to an investigation on an overseas website – not a video.

READ MORE:

* Auckland man charged with threatening to kill 'non-Muslims'

* Auckland man sentenced to 12 months supervision for Isis propaganda material

* Man guilty of possessing Isis propaganda material, but not guilty of possessing a hunting knife



Alp has promoted a conspiracy theory related to the 2019 Christchurch terror attack, in which 51 people were murdered by a white supremacist. The terrorist’s image was on a large poster held by a Counterspin protester outside the court on Wednesday.

Under the Films, Videos and Publications Classification Act 1993, if found guilty of knowingly distributing or possessing an objectionable publication, Alp and Spierer could face up to 14 years’ imprisonment or a substantial fine.

Counterspin Hannah Spierer and Kelvyn Alp face charges of possessing and distributing objectionable material.

Alp is charged with two counts of distributing an objectionable publication and one charge of failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search. Spierer is charged with distributing an objectionable publication, failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search and obstructing police.

University of Waikato senior law lecturer Dr Anna Marie Brennan said the pair had the right to choose a jury trial as the charges they faced were category three offences.

Under section 24e of the 1990 Bill of Rights Act, anyone charged with an offence that has a potential penalty of two or more years' imprisonment has the right to the benefit of a trial by jury, except in the case of a military tribunal.

Brennan, a scholar in international criminal law, said the case was “unusual” in New Zealand.

Possessing and distributing objectionable material was being dealt with differently in some overseas countries, she said, particularly in the United Kingdom where individuals had been charged with terrorism.

Brennan said lack of prior knowledge of a case amongst jury members could be an advantage to defendants, but a jury trial could also be used as a platform to share beliefs.

“The judge will have to very carefully guide the jury,” she said.

The pair will next be in court in December.