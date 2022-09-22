Alleged cocaine smugglers caught in Dunedin bust appear in court

The men appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

The pair, who are jointly charged with conspiring to import a class A drug, appeared before Judge Michael Turner in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday morning.

Carlos Davide Ferreira-Sampaio, 45, of Portugal, and Matthew Luke Hodder, 31, of Melbourne, Australia, each face a maximum sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment.

The men were remanded in custody until next month, when a plea was expected.

The foreign nationals were arrested on Saturday as they allegedly tried to take drugs from a ship docked at Port Chalmers, near Dunedin.