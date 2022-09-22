Teenager's 'cognitive deficits' not explained to jury, appeal told

Haami Hanara during his murder trial in November 2018. He was 14 at the time.

A 14-year-old boy with “cognitive deficits” had been fit to stand trial for murder, a Crown lawyer says.

Haami Hanara, now aged 18, was found guilty of murdering Kelly Donner in Hastings, Hawke's Bay, in March 2018.

Hanara was 14 when he stood trial and 15 when he was sentenced to life imprisonment. He was required to serve at least 10 years before being considered for parole.

Hanara's appeal against his conviction ended in the Court of Appeal on Thursday, with the court reserving its decision.

It was expected that the result of his appeal could change the way courts consider whether young defendants were fit to stand trial.

Donner, 40, was fatally stabbed after a confrontation with a group of youths behind a bar in Flaxmere. Security cameras captured some of what happened but not the seconds in which Donner was stabbed.

Hanara was known to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and significant “cognitive deficits”. He was found fit to stand trial and his lawyer put forward a defence of accidental killing or self-defence.

But the jury was not given expert evidence about his health and how it might affect him.

STUFF Daymian Donner, relative of murder victim Kelly Donner, speaks outside the High Court in Napier in November 2018.

The lawyer who represented him at his trial had thought that kind of evidence might affect the defence in a bad way.

The trial lawyer, Eric Forster, told the appeal hearing that Hanara seemed to be doing quite well before the trial and his concentration improved when he was given medication. But when he gave evidence, he surprised Forster by changing the evidence he was expected to give.

Crown lawyer Simon Barr said Hanara left out specific parts, including that he was holding the knife when Donner was injured.

The obvious inference was that Hanara made a deliberate decision to leave out those parts, he said.

SUPPLIED Kelly Donner sometimes slept rough and was known to be friendly. (File photo)

One of the three appeal judges asked what the basis was to prefer that explanation to the omissions being the result of his cognitive deficits.

Barr said it was for Hanara to show why a medical explanation was to be preferred.

But Justice Patricia Courtney said denying the obvious, as Hanara did, was the action of someone who “just didn’t get it”.

Barr said it could be seen as rational to decide: “If I continue down this track I could get myself into trouble.”

Hanara’s appeal lawyer, Ron Mansfield, KC, said it defied belief that Hanara would decide on a different trial strategy having just heard his lawyer say what had been agreed.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff The site of Kelly Donner's death, behind a bar in Flaxmere, where he was found gravely injured. (File photo)

His primary submission was that Hanara was not fit to stand trial because he could not take part in a reliable way.

Hanara’s real deficits became apparent when he entered the witness box and the severity of his brain damage and the ramifications of that were seen, Mansfield said. Changes to his story were broader than the Crown mentioned.

If someone was inconsistent or changed their story, there was a risk that people would say, “That’s a lie,” so expert evidence was needed to explain his cognitive deficits, he said.

Hanara had a communication assistant with him at his trial to help him understand what was happening. That person had recorded in his notes that he wondered when Hanara’s diagnosis would be mentioned, Mansfield said.