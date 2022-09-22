Dunedin police roundup: Man tried to assault strangers before jumping on moving vehicle

Police arrested a man in the Dunedin suburb of Green Island after he tried to assault members of the public.

A man tried to assault multiple strangers in a Dunedin street before jumping on a moving vehicle.

The incident happened in the suburb of Green Island about 1.30pm on Wednesday, Constable Nick Turner said.

A 46-year-old man tried to assault members of the public – fortunately no-one was injured – then jumped on a moving vehicle and “fell off”, Turner said.

The man was arrested and charged with disorderly behaviour, assault and wilful damage.

READ MORE:

* Countdown stabber Luke Lambert to be sentenced on four counts of attempted murder

* Brothers jailed for crime spree after dumping injured man outside hospital

* Dunedin police roundup: Strange burglary attempt involving hoodie and dog



He would appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

Police were also investigating the burglary of a Caversham pharmacy after a door was jemmied​ open.

Police were called by a security firm after an alarm went off at the pharmacy about 4.40am on Thursday, Turner said.

Several “low level scripts” were taken from shelves outside the dispensary.

Inquiries were continuing, Turner said.