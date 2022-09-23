Dunedin police roundup: Man wearing swastika prompts inner city foot chase

As hundreds of Otago Polytechnic students gathered together before their procession, a man wearing a swastika sparked a police call out.

Moments before a graduation procession began, police received a report of a man wearing an offensive item: a swastika.

The incident unfolded near the Dunedin dental school, where hundreds of Otago Polytechnic students had gathered about 11am on Thursday.

Police received a report of a person standing nearby wearing “swastika armbands”. The man legged it when an officer approached him, Constable Nick Turner said.

He was caught 300m in the central business district. The officer found the armbands were printed on the man’s hoodie, which was also emblazoned with Mongrel Mob motifs.

The man was not connected with the gang, but was wearing a hoodie “out of respect” to a late friend.

“He was not aware he was causing offence.”

The man had been the subject of complaints a day earlier when he filmed himself – wearing the hoodie – inside a Dunedin mall, Turner said.

The man, who was known to police, was told to turn the item of clothing inside out, and was issued a warning for offensive behaviour.

“He was sort of unaware of the alarm and concern the swastika would be having on normal people.”

Meanwhile, Dunedin police attended a crash after a bus passenger was hit by a vehicle after exiting a bus on Somerville St about 8pm on Thursday.

The 32-year-old man suffered a broken leg after being thrown into the windscreen of a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old man.