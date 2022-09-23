Arrest after firearms incident puts Hastings schools into lockdown

One person has been arrested following a firearms incident in central Hastings that plunged several nearby schools into lockdown.

Several schools in central Hastings were placed in lockdown following a nearby firearms incident on Friday morning.

Armed police were seen around the Hastings suburb of Mayfair following reports of a gun being discharged on Jervois St about 11.25am.

One person had been arrested and there were no injuries reported, a police spokesperson said.

“There has been an increased police presence in the area and schools in the area were advised to keep students inside as a precaution.”

The spokesperson said cordons had been stood down and thanked members of the public for their patience.

Stuff spoke with a number of neighbouring schools, some of which were still awaiting formal notification they could lift the lockdown.

Karamu High School was placed in a lockdown following advice from police however, there were no students at the school on Friday as it was a teacher only day, a spokesperson for the school said.

The lockdown had since been lifted.

