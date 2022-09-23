Arrest after firearms incident sees lockdowns lifted at Hastings schools

One person has been arrested following a firearms incident in central Hastings that plunged several nearby schools into lockdown.

Snap lockdowns at several schools in central Hastings have been lifted following a nearby firearms incident on Friday morning.

Armed police were seen around the Hastings suburb of Mayfair following reports of a gun being discharged on Jervois St at 11.25am.

Police confirmed they had seized a firearm and a 46-year-old man was in custody. Charges were being considered.

No injuries reported, a police spokesperson said.

“There has been an increased police presence in the area and schools in the area were advised to keep students inside as a precaution.”

The spokesperson said cordons had been stood down and thanked members of the public for their patience.

Stuff spoke with a number of neighbouring schools, some of which were still awaiting formal notification they could lift the lockdown.

Karamu High School was placed in a lockdown following advice from police, however there were no students at the school on Friday as it was a teacher only day, a spokesperson for the school said.

St John’s College principal George Rogers said the school was placed into lockdown while police made the area secure. The lockdown has since been lifted.

“The safety and security of students and staff is our priority and at no stage was this compromised as protocols were followed,” Rogers said.

He said the incident was not linked to the school community and the matter was now with police who had resolved the situation.

A spokesperson at Parkvale School said its lockdown had also been lifted. "All our children were in school and any child outside returned to class immediately to be with their teachers."