'Good Samaritan' seriously assaulted after helping woman run away in Napier

The victim was allegedly assaulted on SH51 near Awatoto, Napier.

A “good Samaritan” who stopped to help a woman being chased after a family harm incident was assaulted in Hawke’s Bay, sustaining serious facial and head injuries in the incident.

Officers have arrested a 34-year-old man, and he was due to appear in Hastings District Court on Monday on a charge of assault.

But police in Hawke’s Bay were appealing for information from anybody who may have witnessed the alleged attack, on State Highway 51, near Awatoto in Napier, about 4.30am Sunday.

Police said the victim stopped their car for a woman who was being chased by a man. The chase ensued after a family harm incident, police said, but the good Samaritan was then allegedly assaulted.

As of 7.30pm Sunday the victim remained in hospital, police said.

Information can be given via 105 quoting number 220925/5510.