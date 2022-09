Police, fire and ambulance responded to the call in Cathedral Square on Sunday night.

A woman is believed to have been assaulted in Christchurch’s Cathedral Square on Sunday night.

Police are investigating a report of an assault after a woman was found lying on the ground on Worcester Blvd, across the road from the entrance of Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre.

Emergency crews received a call about 9pm.

The woman was conscious and taken to hospital by ambulance and was treated for moderate injuries.