Jail term upheld for gang pad guard

Court of Appeal Justices have dismissed an Invercargill man’s sentence appeal on possessing a firearm and ammunition. [File photo]

A patched Invercargill man who was on guard duty during a police raid at a Christchurch gang pad has lost an appeal against his jail sentence for possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Police raided the Mongols pad on December 7, 2020, and found Ricky Charles Sheed at the premises.

Sheed was charged with possessing a .22 Webley & Scott firearm and 83 rounds of .22 ammunition and found guilty by a jury.

Sheed appealed the two-year and three-month jail sentence, with his lawyer saying other similar cases had lower sentence starting points.

Court of Appeal Justices dismissed the appeal in a decision released on September 19.

When police raided the pad Sheen was seen coming out of a sleepout, it says in the decision. Sheen left for Invercargill but police later found the .22 firearm and ammunition in the sleepout.

He had been in Christchurch to get a van he owned that was seized van and while there stayed at the gang pad.

He was arrested in Invercargill the day after the police raid.

Sheen is a patched member and while at the pad acted as a substitute for another member who was assigned guard duty, it says in the decision.

Sheed was 43 years old at the time of sentencing, had 91 previous convictions but no firearms convictions or any convictions since 2015.

A cultural report found Sheed had a difficult and deprived childhood, and the Justices ruled the report could be adduced as further evidence.

Sheed refrained from joining a gang “like his relative” in his younger years, but chose to join a gang later in life, the Justices say.

The Justices dismissed the appeal saying the two years, three months’ imprisonment could not be viewed as manifestly excessive.