Napier shooting suspect still at large, man seriously injured

Police were reportedly called to a firearms incident near the intersection of Tait Drive and Lamason St in Napier on Monday afternoon. (File photo)

An investigation is underway following a Napier shooting in which a man was seriously injured and a suspect fled the scene.

Police were called about 1.15pm on Monday to a firearms incident near the intersection of Tait Drive and Lamason St in the Napier suburb of Greenmeadows, a spokesperson said.

Armed police had been called out to search for a suspect but the person hadn’t been found as at 4.15 pm, a police spokesperson said

The active search was beginning to wind down, she said.

READ MORE:

* Police respond to firearm reports in west Auckland

* Four arrested as police probe gang link to drive-by shooting

* Police investigate two Northland shootings



The spokesperson said there was no information to suggest a risk to the wider public.

She could not yet confirm if the shooting was gang-related and said an investigation had begun.

Do you know more? Email news@dompost.co.nz

A St John spokesperson said the ambulance service was called to Tait Drive about 1.16pm and took one person to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

The man in his 30s was reported to have a leg injury. He was still being assessed in the hospital’s emergency department as at 4.15pm, a spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora Te Matau a Māui Hawke's Bay said.

Pastor Bruce Mason, of the Napier Seventh Day Adventist Church which is located on the same corner, said there was no-one at the church at the time of the shooting and he was not aware of the incident.