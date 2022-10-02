Sex offender banned from social media after posting rap videos on YouTube

A convicted sex offender has been banned from social media after posting rap videos and speeches on YouTube.

The Department of Corrections applied for a special condition to prohibit Petros Tafadzwa Chakwizra from posting any content online after they discovered he was active on social media and YouTube. He can now only post videos related to music to one YouTube channel after they have been approved by a probation officer.

Chakwizra was convicted in 2019 on two charges of indecently assaulting a 9-year-old girl. He was in prison from May 2019 to November 2021 and resumed posting videos on YouTube just a month after his release.

One of his special probation conditions was that he could not possess or use any electronic device capable of accessing the internet, other than a device approved by his probation officer.

Correction southern operations director, Kylie Macdonald, said they had been aware Chakwizra was “using a support person to post pre-recorded music videos on some internet platforms on his behalf”.

She apologised to his victims.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Corrections applied for a special condition that prohibit him from posting on social media.

“I acknowledge the immeasurable impact this person’s offending has had on victims and their families, and I do not underestimate how distressing it would be for them to see content posted by him on his social media accounts,” she said.

“I would like to unreservedly apologise to them for any additional harm caused.”

The new special conditions mean Chakwizra cannot post any content, directly or indirectly, onto any social media platform without the prior written approval of a probation officer.

Corrections southern commissioner Glenn Morrison said he could now only post videos approved by a probation officer on a set YouTube account.

“This condition permits this person to submit content to probation staff to seek approval to have it uploaded online. We have imposed clear restrictions on this,’’ he said.

Probation staff would review Chakwizra’s submitted content and the only pre-recorded music videos or videos related to his music would be approved, he said.

Andrew Labett/NZPA He can only post videos related to music to one YouTube channel after they have been approved by a probation officer.

“He is not permitted to have content posted on any social media platform except a set YouTube account only, and he is not permitted to comment or livestream on any social media platform.”

Probation staff were closely monitoring his compliance.

Morrison said the conditions maintained a balance between offender rehabilitation and victim protection.

“When a person is lawfully required to be released from prison, we are obligated to allow them to reintegrate into the community, and to do everything we can to successfully rehabilitate them while they remain in our management.

“We balance this with our commitment to public safety and protecting victims, which we take extremely seriously.”

The additional condition meant they could help with his rehabilitation while imposing restrictions on his social media use, so he couldn’t cause any further harm to victims, he said.