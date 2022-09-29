Whodunnit? Police zero in on Waimate father-of-two's suspected killers

Police search for the body of suspected murder victim Anaru Moana at Bortons Pond, Waitaki Valley on Wednesday.

Anaru Moana was last seen alive in Waimate, South Canterbury on December 20.

Police believe he’s been murdered, and have identified two potential suspects, both of whom are linked to the Tribesmen gang.

On Wednesday, nearly 300 days since Moana’s disappearance, police began searching for his body near an irrigation pond.

The suspected murder could be linked to an apparent drug rip-off in Oamaru.

Police investigating the suspected murder of a father-of-two who vanished shortly before Christmas appear to be closing on his killers, with the movements of two Tribesmen gang-linked men under intense scrutiny.

Anaru Moana, 37, disappeared on December 20, several hours after his mother died of cancer in a hospice in the South Canterbury town of Waimate.

He was last seen at her home in Mary St by his niece about 6.30am, and his phone and bank cards have not been used since.

SUPPLIED Anaru Moana disappeared from Waimate on December 20, the day his mother died.

Police believe Moana has been murdered, but won’t say why.

On Wednesday afternoon, a team of specialist searchers began scouring an area near an irrigation pond at Blacks Point in Waitaki Valley, where it’s hoped they will find his body.

They were seen digging holes, probing waterways and flying a drone.

“We are following positive lines of enquiry into the movements of persons of interest in the 24 hours after Mr Moana’s disappearance,” said Detective Inspector Joel Syme, the officer in charge of the investigation.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Police dug holes as they searched for Anaru Moana’s body near an irrigation pond on Wednesday.

Police would search several areas in Waitaki Valley and Oamaru this week, he said.

Syme appealed for sightings of a silver 2004 Subaru and a silver 2000 BMW, which were in the Duntroon and Blacks Point area of Waitaki Valley on the evening of December 20 and the early hours of December 21.

The Subaru was set alight in a lay-by on State Highway 1 (SH1), near the Waihao River, on December 22 and another vehicle, thought to be the silver BMW, was seen driving away from the area about the same time.

Stuff previously reported that Moana’s disappearance could be linked to an incident in Oamaru where he allegedly stole methamphetamine and cash worth tens of thousands of dollars from a Tribesmen gang-linked car parked outside The Warehouse in September.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Police investigating Anaru Moana’s disappearance have appealed for sightings of a silver Subaru (left) and a silver BMW (right). These images were captured by an Oamaru security camera.

Syme declined to comment further about the “persons of interest”, or the apparent drug rip-off.

However, Stuff understands that through reviewing many hours of security camera footage investigators have identified the silver BMW and two Tribesmen gang-linked men who were in it.

The car has been seized and forensically examined.

In July, Syme revealed police had launched a homicide investigation into Moana’s disappearance. A team of detectives had been working the case for several months, had spoken to numerous people and were following “strong lines of inquiry”, he said at the time.

SUPPLIED Police search a lay-by on State Highway 1, near Waihao River.

Since then police have searched the SH1 layby, a property in Point Bush Rd, on the outskirts of Waimate, and Kelceys Bush, a 117-hectare chunk of conservation land, 7.5 kilometres northwest of the town.

Syme said he was unable to say if anything of significance was found during the searches.

“We are focused on returning Anaru to his whānau, who have been waiting a long time for answers.

“We are determined to find him and hold those responsible for his disappearance to account.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Police probed a waterway as they searched for Anaru Moana’s body in Waitaki Valley on Wednesday.

Friends and family of Moana contacted by Stuff have declined to comment.

Moana is thought to have had links to several gangs, including the Head Hunters, which established a new South Island headquarters in Timaru last year.

Most of his family lives in the North Island.

Earlier this year, the Tribesmen gang was embroiled in a turf war with the Killer Beez, a rival that was once a close ally.

STUFF/Stuff The Tribesmen gang’s headquarters in Woolston, Christchurch.

The conflict, which was centred in south Auckland, led to a series of drive-by shootings and arsons in the upper North Island.

The Tribesmen gang is a significant player in the underworld in the South Island, where it has a base in an industrial part of Christchurch.

Anyone with information about Anaru Moana’s disappearance is asked to contact police via 105 and quote file number 211223/0992.