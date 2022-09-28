Tribesmen gang members avoid jail after 'explosive' attack on Mongrel Mob members

From left: Baden Clunie, Richard Edwards, Wilson Ruawhare (back) and Harley Tapine appear for sentencing at the Christchurch District Court after brawling with Mongrel Mob members outside the justice precinct in 2020.

Most of a large group of Tribesmen motorcycle club members have avoided jail sentences after they punched, kicked and stomped on outnumbered members of a rival gang in public.

The gang members, considered to be from the most dominant player in Christchurch's gang scene, were involved in a fight with five Mongrel Mob members outside the Christchurch District Court on July 30, 2020.

There were 17 Tribesmen members at court on the day, but only eleven were charged.

One Mongrel Mob member had their head stomped on several times, leaving blood on the pavement.

READ MORE:

* Armed police raid house where drive-by shooting happened

* Drive-by shooting linked to conflict between rival factions of Mongrel Mob

* Northland gang war: Tribesmen and Killer Beez lock horns in Kaikohe, one shot



The brawl broke out after one of the Mongrel Mob members made a gesture towards the Tribesmen group as they left the justice precinct in Christchurch’s central city.

The Mongrel Mob members were punched, kicked and stomped on as they fell to the ground.

They suffered facial cuts, bruising, swelling and one suffered an apparent concussion.

George Heard/Pool Dukie Montgomery, left, and Vincent Olsen were part of a “brazen” attack on Mongrel Mob members outside the Christchurch Justice Precinct in 2020.

Wilson Koro Ruawhare​, Richard Moana Edwards​, Harley Zeke Tapine​, Baden Kenneth Clunie, Vincent Raymond Eric Olsen​, Hendrix Joshua Nathaniel Crichton-Weke-Tuhimata and Alexander Powell appeared for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to charges including assault, assaulting with intent to injure and injuring with intent to injure at the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

Crichton-Weke-Tuhimata was being held in custody already due to other serious charges he faced in Hamilton, and was therefore the only one who received a prison sentence of 12 months.

George Heard/Pool Zane Brooker appears in court for his involvement in a gang brawl outside the Christchurch justice precinct.

The mob members, who were outnumbered, were violently “set upon” by the Tribesmen in a brazen daylight attack that needed to be condemned, Crown prosecutor Sean Mallett told the court.

The sentence needed to “clearly mark society’s condemnation for brazen gang violence,” he said.

There was a noticeable increase in police and security presence at the courthouse on Wednesday.

The Tribesmen members directed verbal abuse at police officers and media as they waited to be called.

George Heard/Pool Hendrix Joshua Nathaniel Crichton-Weke-Tuhimata was sentenced to 12 months in prison when he appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

On July 30, 2020, members of the Tribesmen were at court to support the gang’s president, Elder Browne, who was due to appear in court that morning.

Browne, 42, faced three charges including possession of LSD, possession of methamphetamine, and failure to assist with a search warrant.

Court security broke up the fight, which was recorded on the court's security cameras.

Ruawhare and Tapine were among the most heavily involved and were sentenced to eight months home detention, along with Edwards who received nine months’ home detention due to his violent history.

Clunie was sentenced to three months’ home detention as CCTV showed him disengaging from the fight at an early stage. Olsen was sentenced to three months’ community detention with intensive supervision and Powell was sentenced to two months’ community detention with intensive supervision.

Joshua Owen Wiley, Dylan Rudd Stuart​, Zane Joseph Brooker​ and Steven James Wood​ are also to be sentenced on Wednesday afternoon after pleading guilty in May.

George Heard/Pool Dukie Montgomery, Vincent Olsen, Alexander Powell appear in the Christchurch District Court for sentencing.

Dukie Montgomery, who also admitted involvement, had his sentencing adjourned to November 30.

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Gerard Lynch said the “explosive” attack occurred against a group of men who were “plainly outnumbered” and vulnerable as they tried to protect themselves.

However, as it was not planned, lasted roughly 30 seconds and did not involve weapons or result in serious injury, the sentences handed down were reflective of the consequences, he said.