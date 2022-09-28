Woman dies after being found in vehicle with serious gunshot wound, homicide investigation launched

Korrey Whyman, 28, died three days after she was found with a gunshot wound near Rotorua. Police said a vehicle was chased and shot at, and launched a homicide investigation. (Video first published September 28, 2022.)

A woman has died after being found with a serious gunshot wound in Rotorua.

Police have now launched a homicide investigation and are trying to piece together the events that led to the death of Korrey Rose Whyman, 28, of Kawerau.

Detective inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said Whyman died in Waikato hospital on Wednesday morning.

He said police were called to SH33 at around 1.55am on Sunday at Mourea.

A woman with a serious gunshot injury was found in a ute which pulled up outside the Happy Angler Store in Mourea near Rotorua in the early hours of Sunday morning. She died later in Waikato Hospital.

“Korrey was a passenger in a vehicle, and she was located inside a vehicle at the scene with a serious gunshot wound.”

Police have said the incident started near Rotorua Airport where a vehicle was following another vehicle firing multiple shots.

“The car with Whyman inside stopped outside a dairy in Mourea.

“Police are following a number of lines of enquiry but ask anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 105 quoting file number 220925/5119.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.