Rise in cop cars being rammed as police grapple with more 'volatile' situations

A driver in a stolen vehicle rammed an unmarked police car in Whakatāne in March.

Police officers are reporting a change in the pursuit policy prioritising safety over arrests may be leading to more police cars being rammed, with offenders believing it will force police to abandon the pursuits.

Figures reveal 105 police cars across New Zealand were rammed between January and August 16 this year. May was particularly bad with 27 cars rammed. The damage cost police nearly $200,000 in insurance claim payouts from May to August.

It’s understood the rammings include youths in stolen cars trying to evade police, officers rammed while performing routine traffic stops, as well as some incidents without any provocation. In one incident, a ute was signalled to stop in South Auckland, but the driver reversed at speed into the front of the police car.

Police say it is symptomatic of a general increase in aggression towards officers.

READ MORE:

* 'They’re ruining someone's life': Ramraiders strike liquor store and dairy

* Police officer seriously injured, two cop cars rammed in Whakatāne stolen car incident



Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said police stopped thousands of cars daily, and only a few of those instances resulted in a police car being rammed.

“To use a vehicle as a weapon against police staff, or any other member of the public is totally unacceptable … it puts our people at risk, and it puts the public at risk – as well as those in the vehicle.”

Chambers said he had not heard concerns from staff directly about cars being rammed, but staff had reported more people seemed prepared to use aggression to try to solve their situations.

“The situations they’re dealing with are more volatile, there’s more aggression,” he said.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Police are using their new VirtualCop simulation to find the right staff for their emergency communication centres.

Most incidents where an offender rammed a police car resulted in an arrest and charges, Chambers said.

Youths, too young to hold a driver’s​ licence, were also ramming police cars, adding to police concerns.

“What I see is a whole lot of young people making bad decisions, and at the time I don’t believe they’re thinking about their futures.”

Police Association president Chris Cahill said the association was concerned with the “ever-increasing” rate of police cars being rammed.

“The behaviours place our members at ever-increasing risk and many of the incidents could have resulted in death, but for good luck on the officer’s part.”

Anecdotally, officers were telling Cahill the pursuit policy had changed the behaviour of offenders and may be leading to more rammings as offenders believed it would cause police to abandon a pursuit.

“It is concerning if it is the case and the increased risks need to be understood accepting however that the revised policy has resulted in a drastic drop in deaths as a result of fleeing driver incidents,” Cahill said.

“We think it is important that the seriousness of these actions are reflected in the charges laid by police against offenders. The impacts of officers and their whānau can be long term and more than just physical.”

Under police’s revised fleeing driver policy, released in December 2020 after a series of fatal pursuit crashes, safety was prioritised over catching offenders immediately.

Under the new policy, officers were told to pursue only when the threat posed “outweighs the risk of harm by the pursuit”. Instead, they should try to identify the vehicle and arrest the driver later.

The policy is under review again.