Woman who recorded Wellington stabbing sought by police

A woman who filmed a serious stabbing on Courtenay Place in Wellington at the weekend is being sought by police.

A man, who had an altercation with a group of unknown people on Sunday about 4.10am, was stabbed and suffered a serious injury. He remains in Wellington Regional Hospital in a stable condition, police said on Wednesday.

After reviewing CCTV footage, police believe a woman filmed the incident. While she was not involved in any way, police want to speak to her as part of the investigation.

People can contact 105 quoting number 220925/5037 with information, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.