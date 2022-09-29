Two former All Blacks speak in support of man sentenced for drug offending

Two former All Blacks have spoken of the pressure a man who was being sentenced for drug offending felt to support his family financially.

Sir Michael Jones and Eroni Clarke spoke on behalf of Joshua Tofa-Tulisi, 26, at the High Court in Auckland on Thursday. Tofa Tulisi had pleaded guilty to possession of MDMA for supply and supplying MDMA.

Tofa-Tulisi was sentenced along with Taniela Mafielo​, Siolei Fakafanua, Jarrod Singer and a fifth man with interim name suppression, following a police investigation in 2020.

Operation Cincinnatti saw 26 people arrested and kilos of drugs, multiple firearms and more than $10 million in assets seized. Several senior gang members were also arrested.

Sir Michael Jones told Justice Neil Campbell in a statement, while he didn’t condone Tofa-Tulisi’s actions he had pressures from within motivated by his “innate sense of loyalty and alofa (love) for his family”.

“As a young Polynesian boy growing up in West Auckland without a father, I felt this powerful sense of duty for my family.

“Whenever I worked for a pay check I would give most of it to my mother. This is the cultural reality for us as Samoan.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Sir Michael Jones wrote a cultural report for Tofa-Tulisi which was read out in court. (File photo)

Former All Black Eroni Clarke, who is Tofa-Tulisi’s uncle, told Justice Campbell he had always been “highly responsible and protective”, and had moved home to Australia at 23 to take care of his grandparents.

“I don't condone his actions but I’ve always been proud of him and this offending has surprised me.

“Joshua felt responsible to contribute to his family and felt the pressure of it. He felt there was no other option but to do the offending.”

Clarke said his nephew had “learnt his lesson” and sincerely regretted his actions and the family “loved him”.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Eroni Clarke (left), pictured with his son Caleb Clarke, is Tofa-Tulisi’s Uncle. (File photo)

Justice Campbell sentenced Tofa-Tulisi to 10 months’ home detention and noted he had felt “a lot of pressure” to support his family financially.

Mafielo, Fakafanua and the man with interim name suppression were sentenced for conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery after police heard through a listening device they were planning to rob a party for drugs and money.

Fakafanua was also charged with unlawful possession of ammunition after police executed a search warrant at his house.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Taniela Mafileo, a man with interim name suppression and Siolei Fakafanua were sentenced on Thursday.

Police took steps to interrupt their robbery plan by having the Eagle helicopter follow the trio, and the robbery was aborted when they saw the helicopter.

Mafielo was sentenced to six months of intensive supervision, Fakafanua was sentenced to 12 months of home detention and the other man was sentenced to five months of home detention.

Singer​ was sentenced for accessory after the fact for supplying methamphetamine, after flushing the drug down a toilet and sink to assist an associate when police came to do a search warrant.

He was sentenced to 12 months of supervision by Justice Campbell.