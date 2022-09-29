Half-naked man Tasered by police during arrest for suspected burglary

A half-naked man had to be Tasered in Christchurch after police tried to arrest him over an alleged burglary. (File photo)

A half-naked man had to be Tasered by police after he allegedly resisted arrested and assaulted an officer when they tried to detain him over concerns he had been stealing metal from a building site.

The 43-year-old will appear in Christchurch District Court on Thursday charged with a number of offences, including burglary, obscene exposure, possession of cannabis and resisting and assaulting police.

Police were called at 5.40pm on Wednesday to reports that a man had been seen walking into properties on Ferry Rd and appeared to be stealing metal from a building site.

Officers saw the man leave the area in his car and stopped him, when they discovered he was naked from the waist down, a police spokesperson said.

As they tried to detain the man he allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted one of the officers.

Police confirmed a Taser was used, and the man was eventually taken into custody.

A passer-by commenting on Facebook alleged the man elbowed the officer, and he was making a “huge scene”.

“It was intense.”