Gisborne shooting victims discharged from hospital, investigation ongoing

Three people, including a 12-year-old child, presented to Gisborne Hospital with gunshot related injuries on Tuesday but had since been discharged. (File photos)

Two people injured during a drive-by shooting in Gisborne on Tuesday – the second firearms related incident in the city that day – have now been discharged from hospital.

Three people, including two young people, presented to Gisborne Hospital with gunshot-related injuries following reports of multiple gunshots at a property on Totara St near Awapuni about 9.45pm on Tuesday.

One teenager seriously injured in the incident and a woman who suffered moderate injuries in the shooting had both been discharged as of Thursday morning, a spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora Tairāwhiti said.

A 12-year-old girl was less seriously injured and had earlier been discharged to her whānau.

STUFF Police Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government will expand police search and seizure powers following gang shootings.

Police said via statement on Thursday, investigations into the incident were ongoing and they were still working to identify those responsible for the shooting.

An 18-year-old man arrested on Tuesday evening was found not to be involved in the shooting, but was linked to the two groups involved, a police spokesperson said.

He was arrested after being stopped by officers carrying out a reassurance patrol elsewhere, where he was found to be in possession of an offensive weapon and some ammunition.

Google Maps Police received multiple calls about multiple gunshots at a property on Totara St near Awapuni, Gisborne, about 9.45pm on Tuesday. (File photo)

Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Sam Aberahama​ earlier said the two injured youths and woman had been standing outside the property where there was a large gathering of gang members and associates.

“We understand the distress these incidents cause in the local community and we want to reassure locals we are working hard to hold offenders to account,” he said.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable and is incredibly concerning when young people are injured as a result.”

Do you know more? Email news@dompost.co.nz

Aberahama said there had been several high-profile firearms events in Gisborne this year

Two people are before the courts in relation to a homicide in March, while a homicide in July remains under investigation.

Parts of State Highway 35 in Gisborne were also closed for close to six hours earlier on Tuesday while armed police searched for a man in relation to a separate shooting where there were no reported injuries.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in relation to reports of a firearm being discharged in Kaiti, Gisborne about 2.10pm.

Police appealed for anyone in the community with information about Tuesday’s shooting in Awapuni to get in touch via the 105 phone service referencing file number 220928/5363.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.