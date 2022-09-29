Cop's relationships 'conflicted' with duty to record details of sexual offending

The officer allegedly failed to take appropriate action when she received a report of sexual offending at a marae. (File photo)

A police officer’s personal relationships with members of a marae “conflicted with her duty” to accurately record details of alleged sexual offending.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) released a summary of an investigation into two separate allegations of a Canterbury district police officer having conflicts of interest.

One of the allegations involved the officer failing to take appropriate action when she received a report of sexual offending at a marae.

A police investigation found the officer failed to record details of the alleged offending in a “timely or accurate manner”.

“Police considered the officer’s personal relationships with members of the marae conflicted with her duty as an officer to record the allegations of offending promptly and accurately in the police system,” the IPCA said.

The officer also faced an allegation that she collected pounamu from a man’s home and delivered it to Ngāi Tahu Pounamu Limited without investigating who owned the stones. The officer allegedly told the man she would return the stones if police confirmed he obtained them lawfully.

A criminal investigation found there was not enough evidence to prove the officer defrauded the man or stole the pounamu from him.

A police investigation found the officer acted with a conflict of interest as she was acquainted with the person she gave the pounamu to, and failed to follow the correct processes when taking the stones.

The officer resigned from the police force before the employment process was completed.

“Police reasonably concluded the officer’s actions breached the Police Code of Conduct for both matters,” the IPCA said.

Relieving Canterbury District commander Karyn Malthus said the officers actions “fell short of what is expected”.

“We have high standards for our staff regarding their conduct and how they perform their duties, including managing conflict of interest.

“Any time matters like this are brought to our attention, we will investigate and take appropriate action.”