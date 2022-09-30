Corrections reviewing notification policy after neighbour on parole commits murder

Juliana Bonilla Herrera was murdered by her neighbour in her Christchurch home. Her death could have been prevented, say members of the newly formed group New Zealand for Sexual Assault Justice.

Corrections “policy” meant a woman murdered in her own home by a neighbour was never notified he was on parole for rape.

That notification policy is now under review, as advocates call for a system overhaul.

Joseph James Brider, 35, pleaded guilty in September to murdering his neighbour, Juliana Cayena Bonilla Herrera, and abducting her with the intent to have sexual connection between January 21 and 22.

Brider had been out of prison on parole for only 10 weeks after serving seven years’ jail for raping a woman in 2014.

The case has horrified members of Christchurch's Latin community, especially those who moved in the same social circles as Bonilla Herrera.

Dance instructor Lucy Valentiness, from Argentina, teaches a dance class that Bonilla Herrera attended, and they had several mutual friends. She described hearing about her death as “shocking”.

“A couple of girls from the dance team ... were really close [with Bonilla Herrera]... One of them received a phone call with the news that they found Juliana. I went with her, just to support her.”

Before releasing Brider, the Parole Board assessed him as high risk of violent offending and moderately high risk of sexual offending.

Oriana Perkinson Juliana Bonilla Herrera, 37, was found dead inside her home in Christchurch on January 22.

He was placed in a halfway house in Addington next door to Bonilla Herrera. The 37-year-old, who did not know of Brider’s past, had told friends she felt like he was watching her.

Members of newly-formed group New Zealand for Sexual Assault Justice said Bonilla Herrera was failed by the system, and she would still be alive if she had been told about his previous offending.

“She wasn’t notified, if she had been she wouldn't be dead,” Rocío Herrera said.

“She was already scared of him, if she had known she would not have slept there one night by herself.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Rocío Herrera, Lisa Williams, Sophie-Claire Violette and Lucy Valentiness hold a photo of Bonilla Herrera. They have formed a new group called New Zealand for Sexual Assault Justice.

“The fact they didn't notify her, killed her.”

Herrera did not know Bonilla Herrera but is in contact with her family and close friends and said they support the call for greater accountability around her death.

“We want Juliana’s death not to be in vain,” she said.

Valentiness and Herrera are co-founders of the newly formed group, and plan to lobby Parliament to get rules regarding sex offenders changed.

“We want accountability and we want a change in the process and the laws around the release of sexual offenders into the community,” Herrera said.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Joseph Brider murdered Bonilla Herrera while on parole for rape.

“We want to know why she is dead, what was done wrong?”

In response to a series of questions from Stuff, chief probation officer Darius Fagan said Corrections would review its existing notification policy “to ensure it continues to support public safety”.

“Our current policy is largely focused on community notification for child sex offenders, but also provides for the notification of people subject to extended supervision orders.

“The policy also does not automatically exclude the notification of people with other offences. For example, if a person had a high risk of reoffending combined with a history of targeting people not known to them, then staff would consider notifying neighbouring residents.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Bonilla Herrera lived on Grove Rd in Addington.

Fagan had carried out a full review into Brider’s management during his time on parole. The review was completed in July.

Corrections wanted to work with police to offer to meet Bonilla Herrera’s family so they could receive a copy of the review after Brider was sentenced in December and discuss the findings and any questions they might have, he said.

About 15,000 people are required to be released from prison each year, and Corrections was “committed” to doing everything it could to ensure each person was “safely reintegrated” into the community and had safe, suitable accommodation, Fagan said.

“We fully acknowledge that the location of offenders can be a concern for communities, and we work hard to balance this concern with our obligation to safely manage people in the community when they can no longer lawfully be detained in prison.”

Victims’ advocate Ruth Money said the community deserved “infinitely better service and protection”.

Corrections made a “massive error” failing to notify Bonilla Herrera of Brider's criminal history.

A notification “policy” was not necessarily best practice, and not doing so in this case because Brider had no history of offending against strangers did not wash, Money said.

“The neighbours absolutely should have been notified. The public will only be safe when they have all the information and can take steps to protect themselves – when high risk sex offenders are placed into communities notifications are a key way to help manage their behaviour.”

On her last night alive Bonilla Herrera had been out for dinner with a friend. When she got home about 10pm, Brider was sitting outside on his porch watching her.

Bonilla Herrera felt so uneasy asked her friend, who had given her a ride, to drive up the driveway to her flat and wait until she had gone inside before leaving.

Brider broke into her flat shortly after midnight.

She was found dead the following morning by concerned friends. She had suffered 29 sharp force injuries and 51 blunt force injuries. Many were defence wounds on her arms and hands.