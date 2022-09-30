Woman left fighting for her life after attack with metal bar

Police forensics were called to an Avonside property in Christchurch on November 1, 2021, after Regina Victoria Brown struck her then-partner over the head four times with a metal bar. (File photo)

A woman inflicted a serious brain injury on her flatmate when she struck her head four times with a metal bar, putting her into a coma.

Regina Victoria Brown, 40, was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on Friday after earlier pleading guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to injure.

Freda Watts, who was flatting with Brown at the time*, had to be placed in an induced coma for days following the attack, with her life hanging in the balance.

Emergency services were called to a house on the corner of Rowcliffe Cres and Dunarnan St in Avonside, Christchurch, about 2.30am on November 1, 2021.

Brown had attacked Watts after the two women spent much of the previous day arguing, the summary of facts said.

On Friday, Watts told the court the attack had a “huge” impact on her life.

She lost sight in her right eye, was sensitive to light and had a major scar on her head where hair no longer grew. Her attention span and temper were much shorter than before.

Her confidence was all but gone, and a lack of balance meant she fell over often, she said.

“I now isolate myself and stay away from people. I don’t want to go anywhere ... my anxiety is out the gate.”

Watts required emergency brain surgery and had to have a blood clot removed. She spent days in a coma.

Stuff Brown, 40, was sentenced to nine months’ home detention by the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

Brown’s defence lawyer, Philip Hall, KC, argued there was a “degree of provocation and justification” for the attack as Brown had been threatened with assault by Watts shortly prior.

Watts was attacking a door with a hammer and Brown was worried she would be next, Hall said.

However, Brown admitted she lost self-control and was remorseful, he said.

He submitted there were several complicated factors that made home detention appropriate.

Due to several complex background factors highlighted in pre-sentence and cultural reports, which are suppressed, the Crown did not oppose a sentence of home detention.

While it was difficult to assess levels of provocation, Judge Stephen O’Driscoll said he suspected the relationship between the pair was dysfunctional, with “rights and wrongs on both sides”.

The impact on Watts was significant, and she had serious and ongoing injuries, he said.

While it was not a home invasion and was not planned, the presence of a weapon and blows to the head made the offending serious, Judge O’Driscoll said.

He allowed discounts on Brown’s sentence for early guilty pleas and background factors, and sentenced her to nine months’ home detention with conditions.

She would also need to complete a drug and alcohol and violence prevention programme, attend counselling, and not have any contact with the victim.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the two women were in a relationship. In fact, they were flatmates, not partners. (Updated September 30, 6.40pm)