Teenager arrested for stabbing in Invercargill

Police were attending an address in Lorneville, Invercargill on Saturday following a stabbing on Friday night.

A teenager has been arrested after a stabbing in Invercargill overnight.

The 18-year-old had been taken into custody on a charge of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in Invercargill District Court on Monday.

The stabbing happened at Steel Rd, Lorneville.

The victim was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition on Friday night, and was to undergo surgery.

READ MORE:

* Two critical, one in serious condition after car crash near Invercargill

* Midnight crash on the Whangamoa closes road

* One dead after two-car crash in Bell Block, Taranaki



Two others had non-life-threatening injuries and the parties involved were understood to be known to each other.

A scene guard was in place at the address overnight.

Police are speaking to those involved and are working to understand the exact circumstances of what happened.

Enquiries in relation to the other parties and further arrests were not ruled out at this stage, a police spokesperson said.