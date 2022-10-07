Lawyers trying to prepare for trials locked out of Rimutaka prison due to staff shortages

Rimutaka Prison has stopped lawyers being able to speak to their clients in person.

A remand prisoner had to be bailed into the custody of his lawyer for a day to prepare for his trial after Rimutaka Prison closed its doors to lawyers.

And a Wellington barrister warns it frustrates fair trial rights and will cause further delays to an already log-jammed and struggling jury trial system.

Wellington District Court judge Noel Sainsbury​ last week ordered the man be brought to court and released into the custody of his lawyer who later returned the man to court to be taken back to prison.

The man’s lawyer had told the judge he was unable to see the man in person and it was impossible to prepare for the trial without going through the evidence with him.

READ MORE:

* Man's four-year wait for trial one of nearly 6000 cases to be heard

* Coronavirus adjourns 60,000 court cases, 'human cost' huge - judge

* 'Bolder approach needed' in running justice system during lockdown

* 'Outrageous': Judge intervenes after prisoner refused underwear by security guard

* Inmate's human rights breached by Corrections when he wet himself during transport



That would risk the trial being delayed with Wellington already scheduling trials for the last quarter of next year.

Staff shortages at prisons have led to the shift of prisoners around the country - some away from their support systems – and last week Rimutaka denied lawyers the opportunity to see their clients in person.

Lawyers are still able to speak to their clients by phone or audiovisual link.

Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions on what court cases could go ahead have already backlogged thousands of jury trials.

Wellington barrister and civil liberties specialist Michael Bott​ said there was no way a lawyer could properly represent a prisoner through discussions over the phone or an audiovisual link.

Supplied Lawyer Michael Bott says the best way to get instructions from a client is face to face.

Lawyers get disclosure of documents from the Crown or police case, often in vast quantities of paperwork or stored electronically.

“As you work through this material and talk about it with your client, they need to be able to reference and read the material or view it as you talk about it together. In prison, ring binders are usually banned as the metal can potentially be used for weapons, so clients will often have their disclosure in manilla folders or often in bags. This takes time to go through.”

Also, sometimes the disclosure included intimate images or recordings that the lawyer was prohibited from reproducing and so in taking instructions the lawyer had to show the images or play the recordings to their client, in person, to get instructions of their client's response to what they had been shown.

“You simply cannot do this over the phone or via a video screen.”

Bott said he had clients on remand awaiting trial. On calling Rimutaka he was told he could not speak to one of them as the wing he was in was only unlocked one hour a day.

“Ideally the best way to take instructions is in person, face to face. Shifting inmates around the country as a management tool for a stretched system frustrates fair trial rights, will cause further delays to an already log-jammed and struggling jury trial system.”

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Progress has been made in safely reducing the prison population, but there is more work to do.

In a letter to the Law Society last week the Corrections department said staffing pressures continued to impact services.

It was most acutely felt at Mt Eden Corrections Facility and Spring Hill Corrections Facility.

Rimutaka had begun receiving prisoners from Mt Eden and making changes to its staff roster. It advised all group and individual rehabilitation programmes and psychological treatments would be paused at Rimutaka.

“Client visits by lawyers to people in prison will be conducted via phone or AVL only,” it said.

Corrections deputy national commissioner Leigh Marsh​ said every decision Corrections made was about the safety of staff, visitors and those in prisons.

Staffing shortages s had impacted the ability to fully resume access to rehabilitation and education programmes, training and education, in-person visits, and provide longer unlock hours, he said.

Corrections’ response had seen a drop in Covid-19 cases across the country while moving prisoners temporarily was to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of staff.

Marsh said that would lead to increasing minimum entitlements like more time out of cells, access to rehabilitation and resuming visits.

“We take our responsibility to supporting the legal process extremely seriously and are prioritising legal visits with people at Rimutaka Prison. We are making sure lawyers can speak with their clients virtually or by phone and are also working to increase the availability of AVL-capable devices for the prison to use during this period. There is no time limit for scheduled contact between lawyers and their clients. Within reason, lawyers can determine how much time they require and the prison will facilitate that contact.”