St John volunteer charged with sexual offending against a child

A former St John volunteer, who worked with cadets, has been charged with sexual offending against a boy.

Liam Chappy Nixon, 26, appeared in the Greymouth District Court on charges of distributing an objectionable publication, sexual violation, doing an indecent act and indecent assault.

He is also charged with perverting the course of justice.

He has pleaded not guilty and elected trial by jury.

Court documents show that Nixon has been charged with distributing an objectionable publication on snapchat on July 29.

He is facing three charges of sexual violation of a boy aged 12 to 16 between January 1 and September 9.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Liam Chappy Nixon will reappear in the Greymouth District Court for a case review hearing in December. (file photo)

Nixon is also facing a charge of an indecent assault of a boy aged 12 to 16 between May 1 and September 9.

He is also facing a charge of doing an indecent act on a boy aged under the age of 12 between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2018.

The charges are representative, meaning one charge represents several instances of the same offending.

The court documents allege that Nixon wilfully attempted to pervert the course of justice by paying money to a boy not to disclose any criminal offending in a specialist child interview between September 9 and 16.

He first appeared in court on September 14 and was granted interim name suppression, but he lost interim name suppression when he reappeared in court last week.

He was declined bail by Judge Murray Hunt and will reappear for a case review hearing in December.

St John’s community health and engagement deputy chief executive Sarah Manley said St John was committed to the safety and wellbeing of all young people in its care.

“We are aware the police have arrested and charged a person on serious allegations who has held volunteer roles within Hato Hone St John Youth,” she said.

She said he was no longer a member.

“We take allegations like this seriously and are cooperating fully with the joint Oranga Tamariki and police investigation.”

“We can confirm that our Vulnerable Children and Young Persons and Adults Protection Policy was followed, and that criminal record check was done as part of our recruitment program,” she said.

“St John encourages anyone with concerns to speak up in the interests of community and personal safety.”

As the matter was before the courts, she was unable to provide any further comments, she said.

A police spokesperson said West Coast police were working closely with the victims involved and their families, and would take all necessary steps to support and protect them.

“We are also liaising closely with the organisation that the man was associated with, to ensure that those who need it are given the right support.”