Mum of teen who died in crash 'living my own life sentence of emptiness'

Liam McLean died after he was flung from a car his friend was driving. (File photo)

The mum of an 18-year-old who died after being flung from a car driven by a repeat drink-driver says she’s “living my own life sentence of emptiness”.

Liam McLean, 18, was killed in a crash in West Auckland’s Oratia in November 2020.

His friend Ethan Stewart, 26, has previously admitted a charge of manslaughter and was sentenced on Tuesday in the High Court at Auckland.

Stewart held his head down in the dock as McLean's mother and sister tearfully told him their lives had been charged forever because of his decision to drink drive that day.

Justice Geoffrey Venning sentenced Stewart to three years and six months’ imprisonment.

He was also disqualified from driving for four years

McLean’s mother, who had travelled from Nelson, told the court she had been left with a huge hole in her life and heart.

Keiley McLean​ said she missed seeing her son, hearing his laugh every day and his big bear hugs, she said.

“He was supposed to be part of my life until I died. I am living my own life sentence of emptiness and sadness because of your decision to drink and drive.”

Keiley McLean met with Stewart the day after her son’s funeral. She said she wanted him to know he had a long road ahead of him and this was an opportunity to make a difference.

Instead, she said the family had to wait nearly two years and Stewart had shown no remorse.

In November 2020, Stewart, who had drank a litre of cider, was driving on Parker Rd, Oratia with McLean in the passenger seat.

Stewart’s car was seen by a member of the public accelerating at speeds of more than 70kph and sliding sideways across the road.

A short time later, Stewart lost control of the car and it travelled off the road, entering a deep drain.

“The vehicle continued northward, striking a culvert and post box before re-entering the drain,” the summary of facts said.

The car then began to “roll violently” along the left-hand road shoulder and as a result, McLean was flung from the car onto the roadside.

McLean died at the scene.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Justice Geoffrey Venning sentenced Ethan Stewart on Tuesday.

Stewart was found in the driver seat, still conscious, and was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

He was found to have a blood alcohol level of 162 milligrams per 100ml of blood – three times the legal limit for drivers over 20.

“There was no reason for you to lose control of the car other than your deliberate driving and intoxication,” Justice Venning said.

Stewart has previous convictions for drink-driving, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

At the time, he did not hold an appropriate driver’s licence.

Stewart’s lawyer Shane Kilian told the court his client had been subjected to alcohol abuse while he was still in the womb.

He had also suffered physical and mental abuse and had ADHD.

The court heard Stewart had been placed in state care for much of his childhood and had lived with various family members.

Justice Venning said while Stewart was a troubled young man, there was still the prospect of rehabilitation.