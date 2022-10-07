Rapist attempts to launch poetry book related to his life behind bars

Warning: This story deals with sexual assault, which some readers may find distressing.

Twice-convicted rapist Lewis Scott has failed to host a launch event in Wellington of his new poetry book related to his time in prison.

The book, by “L. E. Scott”, is titled Rimutaka Prison: Poems & Prose from a Human Landfill.

Scott was convicted of rape in 2017 after inviting a woman to his home under the guise of a business meeting before pinning her to the floor and assaulting her.

While the Court of Appeal quashed his convictions and sent him for a retrial after finding there was a miscarriage of justice over how the jury’s verdict was taken, a second jury again found him guilty in 2020.

READ MORE:

* A budding writer's first poem finds a home, and he does too

* Timaru-born poet Jordan Hamel to make Fringe Festival debut

* Bringing the work of James K Baxter to the Spanish speaking world



The woman only came forward to police after discovering Scott had been convicted for a separate rape in a back room of his former Wellington store Kwanzaa.

Last week, invites to several members of the media were sent out via email for the new book’s launch.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Thistle Hall on Cuba St cancelled an event that Scott was due to appear at.

The invite – from a “Geraldine” at Blueblack Press – said Anthony Hopkins, Wanjiku Kiarie Sanderson and Moira Wairama would be launching the book on Sunday, October 9, at a “private function” at Wellington community venue Thistle Hall on Cuba St.

But after discovering Scott was behind it, the Thistle Hall board decided to cancel the booking and had communicated that to its organisers, board member Claire Harris said.

As a council-funded venue, Thistle Hall was very aware of community safety, Harris said in an interview. It made the decision to uphold its values as a venue, she said.

The hall itself would be locked on Sunday and its manager had been made aware.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Thistle Hall board member Claire Harris says the decision to cancel the event was in line with its values as a venue.

Harris said events that were promoted had a different set of criteria to private events. “We’re thankful to the people who have come forward,” Harris said.

One of Scott’s former victims said the problem was the context of the new book – being that the poems related to his time in prison. “He should never profit from that ... [from] book sales or simply from attention,” she said in an interview.

A cafe in the Hutt Valley also recently spiked an event Scott – who is currently on parole – planned on hosting after complaints from the public, the victim said.

A third venue – The Fringe Bar in Wellington – also recently cancelled a poetry recital Scott was due to appear at in August, after further complaints.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Fringe Bar on Allen St in Wellington cancelled a scheduled appearance by Scott in August.

The monthly Poetry at the Fringe event was co-founded by Scott. When he was in jail a team of his supporters “regularly read” Scott’s poems “sent from prison” at the event, an online post from its organisers claimed in late August.

But Fringe Bar said the event had nothing to do with the venue, and it cancelled the August poetry session after discovering Scott was due to read at it.

“We do not condone platforming convicted abusers, and we work hard to ensure that we provide an environment where those can safely express themselves, but not at the expense of another,” Fringe Bar management said in an online statement.

Fringe would ensure that screenings at the time of bookings would be more vigilant, its management said. The bar’s management also organised a poetry fundraiser for Wellington Rape Crisis.

Blueblack Press looked to be an independent publisher and was not known to or a member of the Publishers Association of NZ, its president Graeme Coslett said.

Publishing decisions were left up to individual publishing houses, and the association didn’t try to influence what they did or did not publish.

Any publisher, bookseller or venue host would have their own set of ethics when making a decision on whether to host a book launch, Coslett said.

Blueblack Press did not respond to multiple requests for comment.