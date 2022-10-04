Top puppy breeders disqualified for nine years allowed dogs back while they appeal sentence

Top Auckland puppy breeders were found guilty of neglect, after a number of their dogs were found tethered and living in dirty conditions. Inspectorate Team Leader Lori oversaw the investigation into the puppy farm in South Auckland.

Two Auckland puppy breeders disqualified from owning animals after being found guilty of neglect have had their punishment delayed so they can appeal.

But the pair have to establish how many dogs are on the property by 5pm Wednesday.

Barbara Glover, 83, and daughter Janine Wallace, 63, were found guilty on 32 of 36 charges which included failing to alleviate the pain or distress of an animal and failing to meet animals’ physical, health and behavioural needs.

At sentencing, the duo continued to deny any wrongdoing, claiming it was a conspiracy by the SPCA to take their best breeding stock.

The pair appealed their nine-year disqualification of owning dogs and court cost at the High Court in Auckland on Tuesday in front of Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

Glover and Wallace were known as top German Shepherd breeders and ran the Volkerson Kennels, established in 1962.

They were charged after SPCA inspectors, tipped off by a member of the public in 2017, found German Shepherds in cages with their own faeces, and puppies living in dirty conditions at their farm in Mangatangi.

Wallace was sentenced to 12 months intensive supervision and 300 hours of community work. Glover was sentenced to nine months of supervision.

Catrin Owen/Stuff Barbara Glover and Janine Wallace at the Manukau District Court during their trial.

Judge Karen Grau​ also ordered the pair to pay $20,000 each in court costs.

Lawyer Dan Gardiner submitted to Justice Fitzgerald on Tuesday there’d been a miscarriage of justice and Judge Grau’s nine-year disqualification was excessive.

“Barbara Glover is 84 and that would take her into her 90s,” Gardiner said.

Gardiner said the case didn’t involve intentional cruelty.

But prosecutor Charlie Piho submitted the SPCA has no confidence Wallace and Glover will care for the animals now or in future.

“The primary concern is the welfare of the dogs. They deny any responsibility whatsoever of offending,” Piho submitted.

Piho’s submission also said there’d been no evidence that either woman was unable to pay the costs or that they would suffer undue hardship.

Justice Fitzgerald granted the stay application on the condition Wallace and Glover establish how many dogs are on the property by 5pm on Wednesday.

“There’s been an unacceptable vagueness about the number of dogs at present,” Justice Fitzgerald said.

“If Glover and Wallace are highly experienced and capable dog owners and managers they should be able to provide that clarity.”

The substantive appeal for the duo’s conviction and sentence will be heard in November.

SPCA/Supplied Dogs were found in cages and living in poor conditions when the SPCA visited.

During trial, SPCA inspector Kevin Plowright said he found three puppies tethered with choke chains – which is forbidden under the Animal Welfare Act.

Another two dogs were in a small cage, skidding around in their own faeces and urine, Plowright said.

Another dog was found tethered to a tree, while 6-week old puppies were found in a makeshift pen without water, the court heard.

Inside another shed, inspectors found 10 puppies living, sleeping and defecating in the same area, Plowright said.

In all, there were 32 adult dogs and 31 puppies living with inadequate shelter and in dirty conditions, he said.

SPCA/SUPPLIED A number of dogs were left tethered.

Seven months later, the SPCA received another tip-off about “distressed” dogs barking in a bush area.

Six dogs were found tethered to trees on a bank, without shelter. Four of the dogs appeared thirsty with no water with all, Plowright said.

When Wallace gave evidence in her defence, she told the court the dogs were well cared for and had adequate food, water and shelter.

But Judge Grau said the SPCA’s concerns about the kennels were well-founded.

“It was poorly run and there were far too many dogs than could be cared for adequately.”