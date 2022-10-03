Paekākāriki ramraid defendant, 16, detained until next court appearance

A car edges past a bollard before smashing it's way into a liquor store in Wellington's Island Bay in July.

A 16-year-old youth alleged to have driven a car involved in the ramraid of a Paekākāriki shop early on Sunday morning, has been detained until a further court appearance on Thursday.

The youth, from Wellington, faced three charges when he appeared in the Porirua Youth Court on Monday.

The charges were burglary of the shop, being the driver of a car that failed to stop for police, and unlawfully getting into a car.

Judge Anthony Walsh ordered the youth to stay at a remand home until his next court appearance. The youth attended Monday's hearing via an audio-visual link.

The law forbids publication of the identity of defendants and victims in Youth Court cases.

Sunday morning's raid was the latest of a spate in the greater Wellington area in recent months, with businesses in Brooklyn, Island Bay, Wainuiomata, Lyall Bay and Tawa among those targeted.