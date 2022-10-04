Man accused of killing farmer scrubbed phone to 'cover tracks', court hears

Joshua Dylan Morris-Bamber firmly denied having any involvement with the murder of Tony Grant Waldron during robust cross-examination by the Crown on Tuesday.

A man accused of killing his cousin’s husband after being “friend-zoned” by the woman he liked scrubbed his phone to “cover his tracks”, a jury has been told.

A colleague found Tony Waldron, a dairy farmer in Rakaia, Canterbury, dead in his bed on the morning of September 18, 2019, after he failed to show up to an early morning cow milking.

Joshua Morris-Bamber, 28 and his cousin, Waldron’s estranged wife Alana Jane Bamber, 35, are on trial in the High Court at Christchurch charged with his murder.

Morris-Bamber is accused of murdering Waldron, while Bamber is accused of providing her husband’s address and encouraging the murder due to a breakdown in their marriage.

READ MORE:

* Trial date for pair charged with Rakaia murder still not confirmed

* Murder trial postponed while replacement defence counsel is sought

* Christchurch lawyer Margaret Sewell died in her spa pool after annual lawyers' function



Angry after being “friend-zoned” by colleague Stephanie Mitchell on the night of Waldron’s death, Morris-Bamber asked Bamber for Waldron’s address, drove 50 minutes to his Rakaia home late at night and murdered him with a blunt weapon, the Crown says.

Morris-Bamber accepts he asked for the address and went to Waldron’s home the night he died, but maintains he never went inside after having second thoughts when he arrived.

Cellphone data and CCTV footage placed him outside Waldron’s home shortly before 1am on September 18, 2019.

He originally told police he did not go to Rakaia at all because he “didn’t want to implicate myself”.

In cross-examination on Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Andrew McRae asked Morris-Bamber why he went to Waldron’s home on the night he died.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Alana Jane Bamber is accused of providing Waldron’s address to Morris-Bamber, her cousin, knowing he intended to commit murder.

Morris-Bamber: “I was there to talk to Tony and get his side of the story.”

McRae: “So, you drove 45 to 50 minutes to arrive at 1am, to sort something out for a woman you did not like (Bamber)?”

Morris-Bamber: “I was doing it for the girls (Bamber’s daughters).”

CCTV footage showed Morris-Bamber’s car travelling past the Rakaia golf club on the way to Waldron’s house the night Waldron was killed.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Homicide detectives at a property on Gardiners Rd, near Rakaia, where Tony Grant Waldron was found dead in bed. (Video first published in September 2019)

The golf club is just 1.7km from Waldron’s home, the court heard.

The same car was observed travelling past the golf club, back towards Christchurch, seven minutes later, travelling at an average speed of 126kph.

McRae told Morris Bamber: “You delivered the fatal blows, got back in your car, and with adrenaline pumping, drove over 120kph to the bridge, got over the bridge, stopped and got rid of some items that might’ve incriminated you. The weapon and clothing with blood on it.”

Morris-Bamber replied: “No I did not.”

Before Waldron’s family was notified of his death on September 18, Morris-Bamber made Google searches for “Christchurch news”, “Rakaia Gorge” and “Rakaia.”

He later deleted these searches from his phone.

He travelled back to Rakaia on September 20 to move the weapon and blood-stained clothing he’d hidden by the Rakaia bridge, the Crown alleged.

Morris-Bamber accepted he went back to Rakaia, but said he was travelling to Twizel to visit family, got tired when he reached Rakaia, turned around, and returned to Christchurch.

The accused deleted Facebook messages on his phone that showed he obtained Waldron’s address from Bamber. He also deleted Google Maps data showing he searched for the address.

He said he often deleted his search history and deleted the messages to remove the conversation with Bamber from the top of his feed.

McRae said he was “covering his tracks.” Morris-Bamber denied this.

“I just occasionally clear my phone up.”

Waldron’s autopsy showed he died from blunt force trauma to the head, neck and ear caused by at least three blows by a blunt object.

Morris-Bamber’s defence is focused on a lack of DNA evidence found on his clothes or car following Waldron’s death, despite there being substantial blood spatter in the bedroom.

The trial is continuing.