Post-game beers good for rugby player with 'real problem handling alcohol'

A teenager with a “real problem handling alcohol” would struggle with a court-imposed drinking ban, his lawyer says, especially as his rugby team likes to have a beer after games.

Blenheim lawyer John Holdaway said his client, 19-year-old Justus Nesta Rangi Morgan-Rattray, was prepared to stop drinking, but added “it will be hard for him”. “Having a beer after games is a bit of a tradition.”

Morgan-Rattray was in court last week following an incident in Picton, after a rugby game in August, where he was “intent on violence” after drinking with team-mates. He also admitted his part in a fight in Invercargill in March, when he was heavily intoxicated, where he punched someone twice in the head and kicked them.

Police and probation asked the court to curb Morgan-Rattray’s drinking.

READ MORE:

* No convictions for three men charged after rugby player assaulted outside Pōneke clubrooms

* Burglary spree included haul from dozen unlocked vehicles

* Aquarium lease dispute becomes 'attack' on character, lawyer claims

* Reframing and renaming Picton – erasing history or re-establishing it?



But Judge Richard Russell, who described alcohol as the “root cause” of the 19-year-old’s problems, said his participation in a rugby team was a positive thing, and he did not want to make that difficult for him.

He did, however, have to see a counsellor for his drinking, Judge Russell ordered.

“One would hope that you can get some more positive input and feedback from the managers and coaches to stop this sort of thing happening again,” Judge Russell said.

“You have a real problem handling alcohol and that's the root cause of the problems you're getting yourself into.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Justus Morgan-Rattray seemed “intent on violence” when he was out with his rugby team in Picton after a game earlier that day.

A police summary of facts said Morgan-Rattray had been drinking in central Picton on August 6 after a rugby game with his team-mates when he became argumentative outside a bar.

He went up to a police officer speaking with a driver at a traffic stop and shouted expletives, and when told to walk away turned to another officer, shouted abuse and waved his fist.

His team-mates tried to push him away, but he was heavily intoxicated and seemed “intent on violence” so he was arrested, but continued to struggle away from the handcuffs and while being put in the patrol car, the summary said.

Morgan-Rattray last week at the Blenheim District Court admitted resisting police and disorderly behaviour, as well as breach of bail. He also admitted assault for his role in the Invercargill fight on March 19, which involved several people.

CCTV footage showed Morgan-Rattray punching another person twice in the head, and after being pulled away, returned to kick them in the torso. The person was left with cuts, swelling and bruises, and an old rib surgery was affected by the assault, the police summary said.

Holdaway said his client's role in the fight was comparatively small. Alcohol was a factor in both incidents, and Morgan-Rattray would benefit from a rehabilitative sentence, Holdaway said. He suggested supervision and community work instead.

THREE Patrick Gower explores the sometimes dangerous relationship Kiwis have with alcohol in his new special, Patrick Gower: On Booze.

Morgan-Rattray had a limited criminal history and Judge Russell said he accepted Morgan-Rattray’s role in the fight at the Invercargill party was “lesser than the others”, although the head was a vulnerable part of the body which made the assault charge quite serious.

“Take a good long hard look at your use of alcohol because if you come back on charges like this, the gloves will be off and a much tougher outcome than I'm imposing on you today will be visited upon you.”

Judge Russell sentenced Morgan-Rattray to 120 hours' community work, with up to 20% able to be converted to living skills and training, and ordered him to pay a $500 emotional harm payment to the person he punched and kicked in Invercargill. He was also sentenced to 12 months' supervision, with a condition to do alcohol and drug counselling and any other courses as directed by probation.

“I've given you a warning today. Hopefully you understand it clearly, and hopefully educative work around the use of alcohol will hopefully moderate your use of alcohol and reduce the risk of something like this happening again.”