High praise for locals as police return to Wainuiomata after 10-year hiatus

Area commander Dion Bennett at the reopening of the Wanuiomata Police Station on Tuesday.

After a 10-year hiatus, Wainuiomata has a police station again, though the community was so effective at driving parliamentary protesters out of the Lower Hutt suburb earlier this year, police are joking they may not have much to do.

When the anti-mandate protesters were driven off parliamentary grounds in March, many went to Wainuiomata hoping to occupy the marae. Instead, they were met by locals who made it clear they were not welcome.

So when Te Awa Kairangi ​Hutt Valley area commander Dion Bennett​ was in Wainuiomata on Tuesday to reopen the police station which closed 10 years ago.

He joked he “doubted” the community needed a police presence after the locals chased the protesters away. The response was “magic” and showed what a community could achieve by working together.

Stuff The Wainuiomata Marae community and local residents set up a roadblock to defend their property in March, as protesters from the Wellington occupation threaten to move in. (File photo)

Bennett said returning it to a working station had not been straight forward. After 10 years, it required expensive modernising and there were also issues around staff safety.

Locals had made it clear, there was a strong desire to have the police back in the rapidly growing suburb, he said.

It would be open to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Staff had been chosen for their strong background in community policing and he hoped their presence would build trust in the community.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The Wainuiomata Police Station reopening has been welcomed by locals.

Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen, who had previously worked for the police, said it was clear public trust and confidence grew when police had a presence.

Mayor Campbell Barry thanked Bennett for listening to locals.

“What you are doing here today is sending a strong message about the importance of community policing and we really appreciate that.”

Wellington District Commander of the Māori Wardens Gabriel Tupou​ said having police based in Wainuiomata was a major step forward.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Sergeant Patrick Tangipo has lived in Wainuiomata for 17 years.

A public meeting in November 2020 over youth crime and gang tensions had highlighted the need for local police.

The wardens were one of a number of community groups that would use the station, which would help build their presence in the community.

Wainuiomata Marae manager Linda Olsen​ was “absolutely delighted” to have police back in the suburb.

The marae preferred to work with local police and she was glad that she could now report problems, rather than ringing 105.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Sergeant Patrick Tangipo (left) will head a team of six at the newly reopened Wainuiomata Police Station.

The station will be run by Sergeant Patrick (Pat) Tangipo​, a Wainuiomata resident of 17 years.

Appointed in February, he said it had been a slow process reopening the building and finding staff, especially when he was diverted away to deal with the parliamentary occupation.

He was aware of unhappiness over the original closure and he said rebuilding relationships would be his first priority.

“I will hold people accountable, but my preferred style of policing is to work with whānau in the community and set them up with the tools to be safe and feel safe.

“I believe this can only be done by being in the community with whānau.”