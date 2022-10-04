RSE worker who nearly killed taxi driver will be deported after sentence

A migrant orchard worker who nearly killed a taxi driver in a drunken rage will be deported after serving a sentence of home detention and paying his victim $5000.

Seilala Kameti, 33, a Samoan national working in Hawke’s Bay on the RSE (Recognised Seasonal Employer) scheme since February, was sentenced in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to injure.

Kameti had been drinking at Billy’s Bar in Hastings on the evening of July 9 before taking a taxi home. He was so drunk he could not locate his home and he was dropped at a colleague’s house in Flaxmere.

He paid the taxi driver then began walking away, before returning and claiming the taxi driver had stolen his cellphone.

Kameti attacked the taxi driver, a 62-year-old father of two, knocking him to the ground and punching him in the head. Then he ran away.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Judge Chris Sygrove sentenced Kameti in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

The victim suffered a broken jaw, a gash to his head and a bleed on the brain. He was rushed to Hawke’s Bay Hospital then transferred to Wellington Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The victim is in a rehabilitation centre in Porirua and was expected to remain there for the foreseeable future.

Judge Chris Sygrove said the taxi driver was very nearly killed by Kameti.

“He is normally a fine upstanding gentleman who contributes to society in Hawke’s Bay and is a hard worker. Due to his injuries he has had to learn to walk again, sit, stand, eat, talk and think,” the judge said.

In his victim impact statement the taxi driver said his future was uncertain, and it was hard to come to terms with the impact of the assault.

Judge Sygrove said the victim felt his life had been shattered by the unprovoked attack.

The judge had a cultural report on Kameti that said he had been raised in a supportive Christian household in Samoa and apart from this incident had a lead a “blame-free life”.

“The demon drug alcohol has a bad effect on you. It is a drug which you are not used to indulging in because of your life in Samoa. When you come to New Zealand you find it is cheap and freely available,” Sygrove said.

He noted that Kameti had the support of his employer, who had provided a statement saying “not for a moment do we condone his actions, but one moment of madness does not represent a bad person”.

It was also noted that Kameti would be unlikely to be able to return to New Zealand after he was deported, following the serving of his sentence.

He sentenced Kameti to eight months of home detention, to be served at an address in Hastings. He was also ordered to pay the victim $5000 for emotional harm.