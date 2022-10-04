Teacher encouraged Mongrel Mob members to spit, abuse and taunt police officers

A lone police officer was surrounded by a crowd of Mongrel Mob members in Waipukurau in July. (File photo)

A teacher yelled racist abuse and encouraged a large group of Mongrel Mob members to spit, taunt and confront an outnumbered group of police officers as they tried to arrest a man.

Chanel Morrison, 40, appeared in Hastings District Court on Tuesday in relation to an incident that occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, April 21, after a lone police officer stopped a car in a routine traffic stop on Chambers St in Waipukurau, Hawke’s Bay.

The driver of the car, a Mongrel Mob member, was immediately aggressive. The driver’s family, who lived in an address nearby, exited their house and became hostile and aggressive towards the lone police officer.

The police officer made a call for immediate assistance.

READ MORE:

* Bottles thrown at police breaking up Napier gang gathering under alert level 3

* Mob-led rehab will only 'line the pockets of gang leaders' - Police Association

* Police hunt Mongrel Mob member following 'unprovoked attack' in central Christchurch



When more police officers arrived they found the sole officer surrounded by a crowd of 15-20 people, many of whom were yelling ‘’Seig Heil” and other gang slogans.

GOOGLE The incident occurred on Chambers St, Waipukurau.

About 10-12 people attempted to obstruct police from arresting the driver. They yelled abuse, confronted police, and attempted to pull officers off the man being arrested.

Police were attempting to calm the situation when Morrison arrived, driving her Suzuki Swift through the group of police and the hostile crowd.

Morrison got out of her car and began encouraging those in the crowd to abuse the officers.

She walked aggressively up and down the street encouraging her associates to abuse, spit, confront and taunt police to fight. She encouraged others to film the confrontation.

She yelled racist abuse at several officers and continued to incite the crowd, even as police attempted to withdraw from the scene due to being outnumbered.

GLENN TAYLOR/STUFF The Kahukura drug rehab programme has had success in helping Mongrel Mob members get clean, and reconnect with their families.

When Morrison was later arrested she admitted her poor behaviour and apologised for her racist slurs, but not for attacking the officers.

Morrison initially applied for a discharge without conviction, but when told by Judge Chris Sygrove that he could not deal with the application on the day, she decided to enter a guilty plea.

Morrison’s lawyer, Ben Frendin, suggested she could be sentenced to come up if called upon.

Although it was criminal offending, it had been verbal, and she had not committed any physical violence, Frendin said.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Chanel Morrison appeared before Judge Chris Sygrove in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday. (file photo)

Judge Sygrove noted Morrison had three pages of previous convictions.

Frendin said she had turned her life around and was now immersed in teaching.

The judge recounted Morrison’s actions and said “this is a school teacher ... what sort of behaviour is that?”.

He said he was not prepared to sentence her on Tuesday and put the matter off for a pre-sentence report.

She would be sentenced in January, at which time her application for a discharge without conviction could also be heard.