Teacher racially abused police dealing with aggressive Mongrel Mob members

A lone police officer was surrounded by a crowd of Mongrel Mob members in Waipukurau in July. (File photo)

A teacher yelled racist abuse at an outnumbered group of police officers dealing with an aggressive crowd of Mongrel Mob members.

Chanel Morrison, 40, appeared in Hastings District Court on Tuesday in relation to an incident that occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, April 21, after a lone police officer stopped a car on Chambers St in Waipukurau, Hawke’s Bay.

The driver of the car, a Mongrel Mob member, was immediately aggressive. A number of people at a nearby address for a tangihanga exited their house and became hostile and aggressive towards the lone police officer.

The police officer made a call for immediate assistance.

GOOGLE The incident occurred on Chambers St, Waipukurau.

When more police officers arrived they found the sole officer surrounded by a crowd of 15-20 people, many of whom were yelling ‘’Seig Heil” and other gang slogans.

About 10-12 people attempted to obstruct police from arresting the driver. They yelled abuse, confronted police, and attempted to pull officers off the man being arrested.

Police were attempting to calm the situation when Morrison arrived, driving her Suzuki Swift through the group of police and others.

Morrison got out of her car and began to enflame the situation, yelling racist abuse at several of the officers, who were at that stage trying to leave the area due to being outnumbered.

GLENN TAYLOR/STUFF The Kahukura drug rehab programme has had success in helping Mongrel Mob members get clean, and reconnect with their families.

When Morrison was later arrested she admitted her poor behaviour and apologised for her racist slurs, but not for attacking the officers.

Morrison initially applied for a discharge without conviction, but when told by Judge Chris Sygrove that he could not deal with the application on the day, she decided to enter a guilty plea to a charge of disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence

Morrison’s lawyer, Ben Frendin, suggested she could be sentenced to come up if called upon.

Although it was criminal offending, it had been verbal, and she had not committed any physical violence, Frendin said.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Chanel Morrison appeared before Judge Chris Sygrove in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday. (file photo)

Judge Sygrove noted Morrison had three pages of previous convictions.

Frendin said she had turned her life around and was now immersed in teaching.

The judge recounted Morrison’s actions and said “this is a school teacher ... what sort of behaviour is that?”.

He said he was not prepared to sentence her on Tuesday and put the matter off for a pre-sentence report.

She would be sentenced in January, at which time her application for a discharge without conviction could also be heard.