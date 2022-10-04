Man arrested after pou carving vandalised in Kaitaia, Northland

Police arrested a 61-year-old in relation to the vandalism of a sacred carving. (File photo)

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly vandalising a pou orongo carving in Northland last week.

Police thanked the community for helping to track down the 61-year-old, who they allege damaged a sacred carving in Kaitaia on September 30.

Kaitaia police constable Tui Baker said police were able to track the man down through information passed on by members of the public and local iwi.

“Orongo represents unity and peace, and is this community's taonga, and we are thankful to have apprehended the person responsible for desecrating it,” Baker said.

The incident was reported to police around 3.15pm that day, when a pou orongo that was erected as a reflection of the community's culture was damaged.

The man will appear at the Kaitaia District Court on October 5 charged with intentional damage.