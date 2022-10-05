Police release video of man sought after attempted kidnapping

Police have released video footage of an attempted kidnapping in Fendalton, Christchurch.

Police have released video of a man wanted for the attempted kidnapping of a woman as she went for a jog in Christchurch.

The attempted kidnapping happened on Kotare St, Fendalton, about 6.20am on Monday, Detective Mark Burrett said.

“The unknown man who approached her has attempted to drag her away, however he fled after a passing motorist intervened.”

Video released by police on Wednesday shows the man running away.

The man is described as being possibly of Indian descent, medium build, about 176cm to 179cm tall, with short black hair and a short beard.

He is believed to be between 25 and 33 years old and was wearing a dark-coloured vest (black or grey) and dark-coloured track pants. One trouser leg was rolled up towards the knee.

Supplied Police want to identify this man after an attempted kidnapping in Christchurch.

Burrett said it was a “distressing incident” for the woman, who was shaken but uninjured.

He urged anyone with information to contact police as soon as possible.

Vehicles were driving by at the time, and police were “very interested” in further descriptions of the alleged offender, including whether he got into a car, or if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area.

Information can be reported through the 105 phone service or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report' and quoting file number 221003/5623.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.