Name of man who broke into neighbour's house to do a sex act - twice - is now permanently suppressed

He went into a neighbour’s house twice, masturbated and now has not been convicted.

A man caught on camera, stripping naked in a woman’s home and masturbating has been granted a discharge without conviction and gets to keep name suppression.

He had pleaded guilty to a charge of being unlawfully in a building but had challenged a further charge of burglary which was later dismissed.

The police case was that in June last year the man – twice on the same day – entered the woman’s home while she was at work.

The first time in the afternoon he took off all his clothes and masturbated while walking around. The second time in the evening he lowered his trousers.

He was caught on a pet cam which was later seen by the neighbour.

The man’s lawyer Shanna Bolland​ said he did a private act in an inappropriate place - in his neighbour’s home - where he had no place being and it was recorded on the pet cam.

Bolland said there would be severe consequences for his mental health, his physical safety and the career-ending fallout if he was named and convicted.

“The repercussions would ripple far and wide and what will flow from that is an enduring millstone around his neck and his family’s neck.”

She said when news reached his professional sphere, it led to resignations and the loss of all of his professional roles.

“His sense of self and self-worth is bound up in his work,” she told the judge.

Media had opposed his continued name suppression arguing it was a serious intrusion of a home and the sexual nature of it could not be denied.

The victim – who attended court to read her victim impact statement – said it felt like the masturbation was threatening, and the incident has left her feeling isolated, unable to talk about it because of the suppressions.

SUPPLIED The case was heard in the Hutt Valley District Court.

Hutt Valley District Court judge Tim Black​ on Wednesday said the man knew the neighbour was not home when he went in.

He did not know there was a pet camera working at the time.

The judge said at the time there was great emotional turmoil.

“It is clear that he has suffered from the all too common Kiwi upbringing of stoicism and that it is somehow wrong or weak for men to show emotion,,” he said.

Judge Black said he was satisfied there was a real risk of self harm in the man’s case which had progressed to the point of making plans.

“In the end should this half day of aberrant behaviour define his future and I consider it should not.”

All the consequences related to his mental health and that he was no risk to anyone but himself, the judge said.

He also ordered that the man pay money a charity of the victim’s choice.

The judge said he did not see this as traditional sexual offending.

He granted the discharge without conviction and ordered permanent suppression of the man’s name and occupation.