'There is no why': No motive or DNA linking accused to murder, defence says

Angry at a failed relationship of his own, Joshua Morris-Bamber asked his cousin for Tony Waldron’s address before driving out late at night to kill him, the Crown alleges.

A man accused of murdering a Canterbury dairy farmer had “no beef” with him and there is no forensic evidence tying him to the killing, his defence lawyer says.

A colleague found Rakaia farmer Tony Grant Waldron dead in his bed on the morning of September 18, 2019, after he failed to show up to an early-morning cow milking.

Joshua Morris-Bamber, 28 and his cousin, Waldron’s estranged wife Alana Jane Bamber, 35, are on trial in the High Court at Christchurch charged with his murder.

Despite forensically searching his car and home for days after he became a suspect, police did not find any DNA tying Morris-Bamber to Waldron’s murder, Anne Stevens KC said in her closing address.

“That’s why you bring in scientists – to find blood people cannot see. [Josh’s car] is not the offender’s car. It’s the wrong person.”

Stevens added that Morris-Bamber had no logical reason to kill Waldron, whom he hadn’t seen in years.

She also questioned why a weapon was never found where police claimed Morris-Bamber hid it.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Alana Jane Bamber, 35, is accused of inciting and aiding her cousin Joshua Morris-Bamber in the murder of her estranged husband, Tony Grant Waldron, on September 18, 2019.

“Think about the why. There is no why. Josh had no beef with Tony. They never had any.”

Using a powerpoint labelled “4 minutes”, Stevens highlighted a narrow timeframe the Crown laid out for Morris-Bamber to leave his car, enter the home, commit the murder, leave and drive away.

After earlier telling friends she wanted to make her husband suffer, Bamber provided her cousin with her husband’s address, knowing a serious assault was going to happen, which was evident by texts she sent, Crown prosecutor Andrew McRae told the jury during his closing address on Wednesday.

Texts between Alana Bamber, Joshua’s brother Isak Morris-Bamber and his partner Emily Templeton were a focus of McRae’s address.

Isak Morris-Bamber discovered his brother was travelling 50 minutes to Rakaia to seriously harm Waldron on the night and got in his car to try to stop him, McRae said.

While on his way to try to stop his brother, his partner Templeton messaged him: “Stop him … no-one is going to prison tonight.”

Isak replied: “If he’s already started when I get there I won’t be able to stop him.”

He then asked what Bamber thought.

From Templeton’s phone, the Crown says Bamber replied: “She thinks better one life than two. Josh is angry and if you get in the way you will get hurt.

“There’s no stopping him, I believe he’ll get in and out quickly and cleanly.”

The messages showed Bamber knew her cousin was going to Waldron’s home to seriously assault him, and even went as far to aid him by calling his brother back, the only person capable of stopping him.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Homicide detectives at a property on Gardiners Rd, near Rakaia, where Tony Grant Waldron was found dead in bed. (Video first published in September 2019)

Joshua Morris-Bamber accepts he went to Waldron’s home late on the night he died, but said he had second thoughts when he arrived, turned around and drove back to Christchurch.

Morris-Bamber’s defence has been centred around a lack of DNA evidence tying him to Waldron’s murder. His home and car were searched but did not reveal any forensic evidence.

Bamber’s defence is focused on the fact she was not present and could not have known what was going to happen. She could not have known why her cousin wanted Waldron’s address, the jury was earlier told.

Waldron’s autopsy showed he died from being hit in the head, neck and ear at least three times by a blunt object, which has never been recovered.

Closing arguments for both Bamber and Morris-Bamber will be delivered on Thursday morning.

Judge Gerald Nation will then sum up the case to the jury before they retire to determine a verdict.