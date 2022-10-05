Eagle-eyed public help nab recidivist Dunedin shoplifter

An alleged shoplifter will appear in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday.

A man was filmed by a member of the public as he brazenly used stolen bolt cutters to remove a padlock and ride away on a stolen bike in Dunedin.

The incident, which happened outside Mitre 10 Mega Dunedin on Saturday, was one of many thefts the man had allegedly been connected with over a two-week period, Constable Nick Turner said.

That included stealing the bolt cutters – used to steal the bike – from the hardware store, and taking the bike to a second hand dealer where an associate took it inside and exchanged it for cash

The 26-year-old man, dubbed a “recidivist shoplifter”, was arrested by police on Monday, Turner said.

He was charged with an array of theft offences, including “a large number” of dishonesty offences committed at shops around the city. Some shops were unaware items had been stolen.

The stolen items included electronics, clothing items and a credit card.

Turner thanked the members of the public who filmed the man and “contributed towards catching this guy”.

Police relied on the public for information leading to arrests, and urged them to report incidents to police rather than post on social media pages, Turner said.

“We rely heavily on the public, and we are grateful for any information we receive.”

The man is expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday.