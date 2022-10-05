Driver caught on camera doing 'burnout' moments before crash

Leonard Walker crashed into two parked cars on Auckland St, right, in central Picton.

A driver who crashed into two parked cars was careful to ask police about security cameras before giving his version of events.

Leonard Walker, 52, was driving south on Auckland St in Picton when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into two parked cars, just after 12am on May 28.

When police arrived, Walker first asked if there were any security cameras around, a police summary of facts said.

When the officer said they were unsure, Walker claimed a red or orange car had cut him off, and he had swerved to avoid hitting it, crashing into the parked cars.

He gave police a written statement to that effect, which he signed as true and accurate, the summary said. He also said he was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

However the next day police found CCTV footage of the crash, which showed Walker and another man getting into the car outside a bar, and then doing a “burnout”, sliding and skidding south, and then hitting the two parked cars.

The passenger was then seen getting out of the vehicle and running away, the summary said.

When spoken to by police about this, Walker declined to comment.

Walker, a truck driver of Picton, admitted charges of dangerous driving and making a false statement to police by audiovisual link at the Blenheim District Court on Monday. He had originally denied the dangerous driving charge.

He also faced charges of drink-driving and theft and was due to appear on those in the Manukau District Court on January 16.

Judge Richard Russell convicted Walker and ordered a pre-sentencing report including an assessment of electronically-monitored options.

He remanded Walker to January 16 for sentencing.