'Hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of stolen property recovered in Wellington police operation

Police were at the scene of at least two properties in the Wellington suburb of Newlands for what a spokesperson said was a “pre-planned search warrant”.

“Hundreds of thousands of dollars” worth of stolen property has been recovered during a police operation in Wellington.

More than 60 police officers were involved in 12 warrants across the capital on Wednesday as part of Operation Trump Card, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Anna Grant said in a statement.

The police activity disrupted a significant stolen property ring in the city, she said.

Two men and a woman were arrested and police alleged they were key players in receiving stolen goods.

“The trio faces a variety of receiving-related charges and further, significant, charges are likely to follow,” Grant said.

Police alleged the items, including high-value pushbikes, such as mountain bikes or ebikes, whiteware and other household appliances, high value tools and construction materials, were stolen through theft, burglary, shoplifting and fraud.

“Many of the pushbikes and ebikes have reportedly been stolen from the central city area.”

Supplied Stolen bikes were found during the search warrants called Operation Trump Card.

A specialist search group tent could be seen erected outside one of the properties on Tamworth Cres in Newlands with various electronic items gathered outside the tent.

A handful of officers could be seen searching the house. Police were also at the scene of a house on Newlands Rd.

“The offenders have been highly organised and Operation Trump Card has involved months of planning,” Grant said, and more arrests were likely while the investigation continued.

“Over the coming weeks there will be a significant amount of work undertaken to find the rightful owners of this property.”

More details would be made available about options for owners to identify outstanding property, she said.

“If anyone has been the subject of theft of burglary, we urge them to report it to police and give as much detail as possible about the stolen items.”