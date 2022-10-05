Man with hundreds of child sex abuse images, videos keeps name secret

Snapchat moderators raised the alarm after discovering at least two images that were classed as objectionable.

A Hamilton man found in possession of more than 400 child exploitation pictures and videos has avoided jail, kept his name off the sex offenders register and has had his identity permanently suppressed.

The 22-year-old was sentenced to six months of community detention – to be served at a home in suburban Hamilton – and 15 months of intensive supervision when he appeared before Judge Denise Clark in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to seven charges of possession of objectionable material and two of making, copying or distributing such material.

The maximum penalty for possession of child sexual exploitation images and videos is 10 years in jail or a $50,000 fine.

As the court heard, the man’s offending happened between early June and mid-August last year. It was detected after moderators on the Snapchat messaging app found he had sent at least two images that were classed as objectionable to about four other people.

The police were notified and a search warrant was executed, during which the man’s electronic devices were seized.

On another messaging app on his phone called Telegram, the police found 989 images and videos, 409 of which were classed as objectionable. Seventy-nine of those files were deemed to be category 1, depicting horrific sexual abuse of children as young as one.

In court, the man’s counsel Glenn Dixon argued for permanent name suppression, partly on the basis that the negative publicity would likely set back his client’s efforts to rehabilitate himself.

Even before the police were informed of his offending, he had sought out counselling following a relationship break-up for issues including depression and anxiety, as well as alcohol dependency – an ailment that had led to him regularly consuming between four and 24 bottles of beer each day.

He had abandoned the counselling in favour of a course of psychotherapy, and it was during that course of treatment that he had disclosed to his therapist that he had been using pornography, which had evolved into child exploitation images.

Dixon said his client was “a different person than the one who was charged in 2021”.

“It’s more than a token effort, he has thrown himself into rehabilitation.”

Another factor in favour of permanent suppression was the potential for vigilante actions against him. He would be easily identified on social media due to his “unusual name”, and his mother, who worked as a care worker, would also likely face scrutiny over her employment.

The man was keen to begin a career in the landscaping, carpentry or woodworking fields.

“This young man needs to get on and start building his life.”

Usha Keller, prosecuting on behalf of the police, argued that extreme hardship needed to be proved before permanent suppression could be granted.

No such tangible evidence had been provided to the court, she said.

In a pre-sentence report he had confessed an ongoing attraction to children.

”Any risk is too much risk ... This offending requires denouncement.”

In spite of this, Judge Clark concurred with the defence counsel’s view that naming the man and listing him on the register would be unduly detrimental to him.

”I’m not satisfied you pose a real or genuine risk to children ... There has not been any physical contact.

”This is an appropriate case for me to exercise my discretion. Publicity could, in my view, place you back in a position where you were in August last year.”

From a start point of 30 months in prison, she deducted 25% to reflect his guilty pleas, 15% for his youth, 5% for his remorse, and 20% for his personal circumstances – “things going on out of the ordinary ... that precipitated your downward spiral”.

The conditions of the man’s sentence include not having contact with anyone under the age of 16 without the presence of an approved, informed adult; not possessing any device capable of accessing the internet; and attending and completing a sexual behaviour course.